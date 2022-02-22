Rs 6 lakh crore investor wealth wiped out as Russia-Ukraine tensions rise

Investors lost nearly Rs 6 lakh crore within minutes of market opneing as Sensex and Nifty crashed amid rising tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

Market cap of BSE-listed firms fell by Rs 6.03 lakh crore after investor wealth declined to Rs 251.36 lakh crore against Rs 257.39 lakh crore in the previous session.

Sensex fell 922 points to 56,760 and Nifty dropped 302 points to 16,903.

Widespread selling on the mid cap and small cap counters also hit market sentiment. BSE mid cap and small cap indices declined 397 points and 542 points, respectively in trade today.

Indicating heightened volatility in the Indian equity market, India VIX , the market's volatility gauge, rose 20.39% to 27.57 on Tuesday.

L&T, TCS, Dr Reddy's, IndusInd Bank and Tech Mahindra were the top losers on Sensex, falling up to 2.94%. All Sensex constituents were trading in the red.

All 19 BSE sectoral indices fell into the red. BSE bankex crashed 732 points to 42,400 and BSE IT index lost 708 points to 33,459.

The market breadth was negative with 355 shares trading higher against 2,413 stocks in the red. 61 shares were unchanged.

On Monday, Sensex and Nifty closed lower in volatile trade for the fourth straight session amid a sell-off across all sectors. Sensex ended 149 points lower at 57,683 and Nifty dropped 69 points to 17,206. Sun Pharma, TCS and ITC were the top losers on Sensex, falling up to 2.39%. Of the 30 Sensex constituents, 21 ended in the red.