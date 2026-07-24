Rs 656 dividend! Multibagger pharma stock to trade ex-date today; do you own it?

Dividend Alert: As the Q1 earnings season gains momentum, multinational pharmaceutical player Abbott India has given investors some a major reason to cheer about, announcing two massive dividends of more than Rs 650 per share. The stock has trade ex-dividend today, that is, Friday, July 24.

Abbott India Ltd had announced two dividend for its eligible shareholders today. The company had announced dividend including a special dividend of Rs 131 per share, or 1,310 per cent and a final dividend of Rs 525 per shares, or 5,250 per cent for the eligible shareholders of the company. It takes the final dividend payout for Abbott India shareholders to Rs 656 or 6,560 per cent.

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The company had announced to fixed Friday, July 24, 2026 as the record date for both the dividends, which were approved by the shareholders of the company in its recent annual general meeting (AGM). However, the amount shall be paid on or after Tuesday, August 18, 2026 to the beneficial shareholders as on the record date.

Shares of Abbott India settled at Rs 28735.45 on Thursday, falling nearly half a per cent. The company commanded a total market capitalization more than Rs 61,000 crore. The stock is down 19 per cent from its 52-week high at Rs 35,280 hit a year ago. The stock has doubled investors wealth a little more than five year period.

Promoters own 74.99 per cent stake in the company, while public shareholders own 25.01 per cent stake in the company. More than 34 mutual fund schemes own 7.44 per cent stake in Abbott India, while more than 75,000 retail investors own 14.22 per cent stake in the company.

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Abbott is expected to report healthy growth around 10%. Sales through its partnership with Novo also seems to have picked up. Profitability is expected to be aided due to operating leverage, said 360 One Capital. It has a 'buy' rating on Abbtt India with a target price of Rs 35,500 apiece.

Among other brokerage firms, ICICI Securities also has a 'buy' rating on it with a target price of Rs 32,000. BoB Capital Markets also gave it the same rating with a target price of Rs 36,457.

Stocks like Bharti Airtel, Hero MotoCorp, Divis Laboratories, Advanced Enzyme, Birla Corporation, Concord Biotech, Crompton Greaves Consumer Shyam Metalics, Fortis Healthcare, Intellect Design Arena, Jubilant Ingrevia Jubilant Pharmova, Karur Vysya Bank, Neuland Laboratories, NOCIL, PDS, Radico Khaitan, Sasken Technologies, Zydus Lifesciences shall trade ex-dividend today.

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Other names like Bhageria Industries, Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency, CFF Fluid Control, Chembond Chemicals, Central Mine Planning & Design Institute, Cravatex, Data Patterns (India), Elcid Investments, Fiem Industries, , Joindre Capital Services, Kirloskar Brothers, Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems, Mitsu Chem Plast, Info Edge (India), Nitta Gelatin, Orient Bell, Refex Industries and more shall trade ex-date for dividend today.