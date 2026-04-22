Shares of Tata Group firm Tata Elxsi are creating buzz in the Q4 earnings season. The software services major has announced a dividend of Rs 75 per share during the announcement of Q4 earnings.

"We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors have recommended a dividend of Rs 75/- per equity share of Rs 10 each, for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company," said Tata Elxsi on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Tata Elxsi's net profit for the January-March FY26 quarter rose 28% to Rs 220.4 crore year-on-year against Rs 172 crore in the same period last year.

The company reported operating revenue of Rs 993.8 crore and full-year revenue of Rs 3,757.4 crore.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came at Rs 244.6 crore, with margins at 24.6%, rising 10% quarter-on-quarter.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 267.8 crore and profit after tax at Rs 220.4 crore, rising 10.7% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 23.1% QoQ, respectively.

Manoj Raghavan, CEO and Managing Director, Tata Elxsi said,"We closed the financial year with a consistent performance, reflecting improved execution, disciplined cost management, and continued confidence from our global customers."

Advertisement

However, the Tata stock was down 5% at Rs 4419 in late morning deals today. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 27,597 crore. The stock closed at Rs 4650.30 in the previous session.

Tata Elxsi is amongst the world’s leading providers of design and technology services across industries including Automotive, Broadcast, Communications, Healthcare and Transportation.