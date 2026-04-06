Rs 800 cr share buyback announced by pharma firm: Check record date, purchase price, shareholding pattern

A large-cap pharmaceutical company on Monday approved a share buyback worth Rs 800 crore, according to a regulatory filing. The drug firm, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, said its board has cleared the proposal to repurchase up to 54,23,728 fully paid-up equity shares of face value Re 1 each, representing up to 0.93 per cent of its total paid-up equity share capital.

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Record date

The company has fixed April 17, 2026, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders who can participate in the buyback. Shareholders holding equity shares as on the record date will be eligible to tender their shares on a proportionate basis under the tender offer route.

"In terms of Regulation 5(via) of the Buyback Regulations, the Board / Buyback Committee may, till 1 (one) working day prior to the Record Date, increase the Buyback price and decrease the number of Equity Shares proposed to be bought back, such that there is no change in the Buyback Size," the filing stated.

Price per share

The buyback price has been set at Rs 1,475 per equity share, with the total consideration capped at Rs 800 crore. The company plans to repurchase up to 54,23,728 equity shares, representing 0.93 per cent of the existing paid-up equity share capital.

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"The buyback is proposed to be made from all of the equity shareholders / beneficial owners of the Company, including the promoters and members of the promoter group… on a proportionate basis through the 'tender offer' route," the company said.

Shareholding pattern

As per the filing, promoters and promoter group held 51.82 per cent stake in the company as of December 31, 2025, amounting to 30,09,48,721 equity shares. Mutual funds held 19.52 per cent stake, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) accounted for 13.94 per cent shareholding. Insurance companies owned a 5.50 per cent stake, and the general public and other investors held a 7.93 per cent stake.

Other shareholder categories included alternative investment funds (0.41 per cent), bodies corporate and NBFCs (0.51 per cent), and non-resident Indians (0.37 per cent). The company had a total of 58,08,01,623 equity shares outstanding as of December 31, 2025.

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Aurobindo Pharma said the post-buyback shareholding pattern will be determined after completion of the process, as the final number of shares tendered and accepted will be known only after the record date.

Buyback history

This is the company's first buyback announcement since August 2024, when it had proposed to repurchase 51.36 lakh equity shares at Rs 1,460 apiece.