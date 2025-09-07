₹1 lakh became ₹1.38 crore: The metals stock that quietly delivered 13,738% returns

A ₹1 lakh investment in Lloyds Metals & Energy in 2020 is now worth over ₹1.38 crore — a staggering 13,738% return that has catapulted the little-known iron ore player into the spotlight as one of India’s most explosive multibagger stocks.

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd, once a modest name in India's steel and mining ecosystem, has emerged as a breakout performer. From ₹9.38 in September 2020 to ₹1,298 per share today, the stock has delivered 13,738% gains in just five years. That’s enough to turn a ₹1 lakh investment into over ₹1.38 crore.

Advertisement

Related Articles

With a current market capitalization of ₹67,706 crore, Lloyds is riding on the strength of its iron ore dominance, aggressive capacity expansion, and a sustainability-driven growth strategy.

Lloyds operates the largest iron ore mine in India, located in Maharashtra's resource-rich Chandrapur and Gadchiroli districts. The mine is on track to scale up to 26 MTPA dispatchable capacity, positioning the company as a central force in India’s steel supply chain.

Its product portfolio — iron ore, DRI (sponge iron), pellets, steel, and power — supports critical industries from construction to manufacturing. In FY25, Lloyds produced 10 million tons of iron ore and 340,000 tons of DRI.

Financial Performance: Q1 FY26

Revenue: ₹2,384 crore (up 100% QoQ, down 1.4% YoY)

Net Profit: ₹642 crore (up 15% YoY)

Iron Ore Revenue: ₹2,089.2 crore (up 8% YoY), with sales volume at 3.45 MMT

DRI Revenue: ₹249.9 crore (down 10% YoY), though volumes rose to 78.92k MT

Power Sales: 45.10 million units (vs 49.10 million YoY)

In FY26, Lloyds aims to scale up to 22 million tons of iron ore, 2.8–3 million tons of pellets, and 450k–550k tons of DRI. By FY27, it plans to reach 25–26 million tons in iron ore, 5–6 million tons in pellets, and 0.7 million tons in DRI — along with the launch of steel production and BHQ ore operations.

Advertisement

Lloyds’ use of EV fleets, slurry pipelines, and renewable power shows a clear pivot toward sustainable mining — a rare focus in India’s heavy industries sector.

As infrastructure and steel demand surge, Lloyds Metals & Energy stands positioned not just as a past multibagger — but a future growth heavyweight.