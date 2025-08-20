RVNL, HAL, Coal India among stocks to turn ex-dividend on August 21; details here

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), Coal India Ltd, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL), Relaxo Footwears Ltd, Honda India Power Products Ltd and Thomas Cook (India) Ltd are among stocks that would turn ex-date for dividends on August 21, Thursday.

The HAL board, at its meeting held on June 27, had recommended a final dividend of Rs 15 per equity share of a face value of Rs 5 each for approval of members at the AGM. August 21 is the record date for the same. If approved, the dividend would be paid within 30 days from the date of the AGM, the company informed stock exchanges.

The Coal India board, at its meeting held on May 7, had recommended a final dividend of Rs 5.15 per equity share with a face value of Rs 10 each for approval of members at the 51st AGM. Thursday is the record date for the same.

The RVNL board, at its meeting held on May 21, had recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.72 per equity share of a face value of Rs 10 each for approval by members at the AGM. Thursday is the record date for the same. If approved, the dividend would be paid within 30 days from the date of the AGM.

The Relaxo Footwears board, at its meeting on May 9, had recommended a dividend of Rs 3 per equity share of a face value of Re 1 each for approval by members at the 41st AGM. Thursday is the record date for the same.

Honda India Power Products Ltd (Rs 100 per share), Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd (Rs 3 per share), Manorama Industries Ltd (Rs 0.60 per share), Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd (Rs 0.60 per share), BSL Ltd (Rs 0.80 per share), AMJ Land Holdings Ltd (Rs 0.20 per share) and Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd (Rs 0.02 per share) would turn ex-dividend on August 21, Thursday.

Meanwhile, Murae Organisor, Esaar India, Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech, Arigato Universe, and Pacheli Industrial Finance are scheduled to report their earnings for the June quarter on August 21, Thursday.

On Wednesday, domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 settled higher, extending their winning run. The BSE Sensex climbed 213.45 points, or 0.26 per cent, to close at 81,857.84. The NSE Nifty50 gained 69.90 points, or 0.28 per cent, to end at 25,050.55.