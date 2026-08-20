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RVNL, IRCON, Jupiter Wagons, Titagarh Rail: Why railway stocks are rising today 

RVNL, IRCON, Jupiter Wagons, Titagarh Rail: Why railway stocks are rising today 

TEXRAIL102.65(1.98%)

While Titagarh Rail System Ltd shares gained 3.23%, Texmaco Rail stock rose 2% in early deals. Other railway stocks such as RVNL (1.2%), IRCON International (2%), Jupiter Wagons (1.46%), IRFC (1.33%) and RITES (1.22%)  were the major gainers.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Aug 20, 2026 11:09 AM IST
RVNL, IRCON, Jupiter Wagons, Titagarh Rail: Why railway stocks are rising today Titagarh Rail shares gained 3.23% to Rs 858.95 in early deals against the previous close of Rs 832.35.

Shares of railway sector-related firms rose up to 3% on Thursday after The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved Four projects of Ministry of Railways with a total cost of Rs 9,450 crore. Amid a rally in the broader market, rail sector stocks rose up to 3% in early deals. While Titagarh Rail System Ltd shares gained 3.23%, Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd stock rose 2% in early deals. Other railway stocks such as RVNL (1.2%), IRCON International (2%), Jupiter Wagons (1.46%), IRFC (1.33%) and RITES (1.22%)  were the major gainers in early deals today.

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These projects approved include:

Kharagpur – Bhadrak (Ranital) 4th Line – 173 km (West Bengal and Odisha)

Bhadrak – Haridaspur 4th Line – 75 km (Odisha)

Gummidipundi – Gudur 3rd and 4th Line – 90 km (Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu)

Cuttack – Paradeep (Badabandha) 3rd and 4th Line - 72 km (Odisha)

Four railway multitracking projects connecting Chennai to Howrah at an estimated cost of Rs 9,450 crore, alongside the Rs 3,590.73-crore four-laning of the Muzaffarpur-Sitamarhi-Sonbarsa section of National Highway-22 in Bihar are approved.

Titagarh Rail shares gained 3.23% to Rs 858.95 in early deals against the previous close of Rs 832.35. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 11,486 crore. A total of 0.42 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 3.56 crore.

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Texmaco Rail stock rose 2.58% in early deals to Rs 105.55 against the previous close of Rs 102.65. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 4248 crore. A total of 0.48 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 50.32 lakh.

RVNL shares rose 1.41% to Rs 226.30 against the previous close of Rs 223.10. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 47,215 crore. A total of 0.64 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.44 crore.

IRCON International stock gained 2.37% to Rs 125.50 against the previous close of Rs 122.60. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 11,803 crore. A total of 0.37 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 46.39 lakh.

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Jupiter Wagons stock gained 1.46% to Rs 252.20 against the previous close of Rs 248.55. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 10,748 crore. A total of 0.35 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 86.92 lakh.

IRFC stock gained 1.33% to Rs 86.24 against the previous close of Rs 85.10. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1.12 crore. A total of 1.86 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.59 crore.

RITES shares gained 1.70% to Rs 220.75 against the previous close of Rs 216.70. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 10,609 crore crore. A total of 8039 shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 17.65 lakh.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Aug 20, 2026 11:09 AM IST
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