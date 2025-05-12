RVNL, Mankind, Mazagon, Bharat Dynamics rally up to 10% as NSE to add 8 stocks in F&O segment

Shares of select counters including Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL), Mankind Pharma, Kaynes Technologies, Bharat Dynamics and others rallied up to 10 per cent during the trading session on Monday after the National Stock Exchange (NSE) announced to add eight stocks in the futures and options (F&O) segment from May 30, 2025.

NSE made the decision through two separate circulars dated on May 7 and May 9, with the former one informing the addition of three stock including Fortis Healthcare, Piramal Pharma and UNO Minda, while the latter one included the names of Bharat Dynamics, Kaynes Technology India, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Rail Vikas Nigam and Mankind Pharma.



The market lot and scheme of strikes of the above-mentioned securities shall be informed to members on May 29, 2025 through a separate circular, said NSE in both the circulars. "The details of applicable quantity freeze shall be available in the contract file which shall be applicable for trading on May 30, 2025," they added.



Following the update, shares of RVNL surged 10.25 per cent to Rs 356.70 on Monday, commanding a total market capitalization close to Rs 74,000 crore. Kaynes Technology rose 6 per cent to Rs 6,019.90 with a total mcap close to Rs 40,000 crore. Bharat Dynamics and Mankind Pharma gained 5 per cent each to Rs 1,607.80 and Rs 2,526, respectively. Mazagon Dock, however, gave up early gains to trade in red for the day.

Advertisement



Among other additions, which were announced before the Friday's session, Uno Minda gained close to 5 per cent to Rs 954.55 with a total valuation close to Rs 55,000 crore. Other stocks- Fortis Healthcare and Piramal Pharma- were up 2 per cent each to Rs 679.45 and Rs 213.65, respectively.



The contracts were launched following approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and in accordance with the stock selection criteria outlined in SEBI’s August 2024 circular. According to the NSE, the contracts are also subject to meeting the eligibility requirements under the Quarter Sigma computation cycle for May 2025.



The eligibility of a stocks for trading in derivatives segment is based upon the criteria laid down by SEBI through the various circulars issued from time to time. The stock shall be chosen from amongst the top 500 stocks in terms of average daily market capitalisation and average daily traded value in the previous six months on a rolling basis.