RVNL, Mankind Pharma, IndiGo: How to trade these 3 buzzing result-bound stocks

Indian benchmark indices settled sharply lower amid profit booking on the back of muted global cues from the US over fiscal stability and trade deals. Also, clarity on India-US trade deal will be a major cue for Dalal Street. BSE Sensex plunged 872.93 points, or 1.06 per cent to settle at 81,186.44, while NSE's Nifty50 tanked 261.55 points, or 1.05 per cent to end at 24,683.90 for the day.

Select buzzing result bound stocks including InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo), Mankind Pharma and Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Rajesh Palviya, SVP - Technical and Derivatives Research, Axis Securities has to about these stocks ahead of Wednesday's trading session:

InterGlobe Aviation | Buy on dips | Target Price: Rs 5,800-5,950

IndiGo is in a strong uptrend across all time frames, forming a series of higher tops and bottoms. However, the stock has been facing supply pressure around the Rs 5,630-5,660 levels for the past four weeks. This profit booking has been observed alongside the daily strength indicator RSI's negative divergence, signalling a probable extension of the ongoing profit booking. On the daily chart, the stock is well positioned above its 20, 50, 100, and 200-day SMAs, and these averages are also inching up along with the price rise, which reconfirms bullish sentiments for the medium to long term. We advised traders and investors to adopt a buy on dips strategy towards the Rs 5,200-5,100 levels. In the upcoming months, we feel this bullish sentiment will extend towards Rs 5,800-5,950 levels.

Rail Vikas Nigam | Buy | Target Price: Rs 500-525

RVNL has experienced a short-term trend reversal around Rs 373 levels on the weekly charts. Additionally, the stock is positioned above its 20, 50, and 100-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA), which reconfirms bullish sentiments. The rising volumes over the past five months signify increased participation at lower levels. The daily and weekly strength indicators, RSI, are in positive territory, signalling rising strength. Any minor correction within the range Rs of 400-385 levels will provide a buying opportunity. On the upside, we expect this buying momentum to continue towards the 500-525 levels.

Mankind Pharma | Caution | Resistance: Rs 2,645-2,660 | Support: Rs 2,500-2,360

Mankind Pharma has been consolidating within the Rs 2,645-2,130 levels since February 2025, indicating a sideways trend. Therefore, any breakout on either side may signal further direction. The stock is well-positioned above its 20, 50, 100, and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA), which suggests bullish sentiment. Traders are advised to wait and watch for a breakout at the 2645-2660 levels on a closing basis. In this scenario, the stock is likely to extend its move towards 2800-3000 levels. The crucial support zones are 2500-2360 levels.