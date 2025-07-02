RVNL shares extend fall, slip 8% in 2025 so far; what experts recommend

Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) continued to slip for the second consecutive session on Wednesday. The stock fell 0.77 per cent to settle at Rs 392.60. At this closing price, it has declined 8.23 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities, highlighted RVNL's robust order book and strong earnings visibility, stating that long-term investors can continue holding the stock as the railway sector remains a promising theme. The PSU has an order book of around Rs 97,000 crore, excluding Vande Bharat-related contracts.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Technically, some analysts highlighted that the stock appears 'bearish' on the charts, with strong resistance in the Rs 400–420 range.

Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst at Angel One, observed that the stock is in a consolidation phase, facing stiff resistance near the Rs 420 level. He noted that RVNL appears to be in a stagnation zone, with immediate support likely around the breakout neckline near Rs 375.

According to Sebi-registered independent analyst AR Ramachandran, "RVNL stock price is bearish on daily charts with strong resistance at Rs 405. A daily close below the support of Rs 380 could lead to a downside target of Rs 355 in the near term."

Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager – Technical Research Analyst at Anand Rathi, noted that support on the counter will be at Rs 385 and resistance at Rs 400. "A decisive move above Rs 400 level may trigger a further upside towards Rs 415. The expected trading range will be between Rs 380 and Rs 415 in the short-term," Patel also said.

Advertisement

RVNL is the executing arm of Indian Railways and works for and on behalf of the ministry to execute projects assigned to it. It works on a turnkey basis and undertakes the full cycle of project development from conceptualisation to commissioning including stages of design, preparation of estimates, calling and award of contracts, projects and contract management. As of March 2025, the government held a 72.84 per cent stake in the state-run firm.