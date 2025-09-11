RVNL shares in focus as firm emerges lowest bidder for Rs 169-crore project 

Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) are in focus on September 10 after the company emerged as the lowest bidder for the project from West Central Railway.

".... emerges as the lowest bidder (L1) for design/ modification, supply, erection, testing and commissioning of 220/132kV/2X25 kV Scott connected traction substation and switching posts with AT including SCADA work between BINA to RTA section of Bhopal division of WC Railway to meet 3000MT loading target," company said in its press release.

RVNL stock closed at Rs 333.40, rising 0.32% on Wednesday against the previous close of Rs 333.40 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 69,514 crore.

The total cost of work is Rs 169.48 crore and to be executed in 540 days. The board of the firm at its AGM approved a final dividend of Rs 1.72 per equity share for the financial year 2024-25

In July, the company received LOA from Southern Railway for upgradation work of electric traction system to meet 3000 MT loading target.

Also, received a Letter of Award (LOA) from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited for a project worth Rs 447.42 crore.

The railway stock touched a 52-week high of Rs 568 and fell to a 52-week low of Rs 295.25 on 11 September, 2024 and 07 April, 2025, respectively.

RVNL is an executing arm of Indian Railways and works for and on behalf of the ministry for projects assigned to it for execution. It works on a turnkey basis and undertakes the full cycle of project development from conceptualisation to commissioning including stages of design, preparation of estimates, calling and award of contracts, project and contract management.