RVNL shares in focus today, here's why 

Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) are in focus today as the public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Railways as the firm has emerged as the Lowest Bidder (L1) from IRCON International Limited in the normal course of the business. The size of the order is Rs 178.64 crore.

Advertisement

RVNL stock ended 5.22% higher at Rs 431 on Monday. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 89,864 crore.

The multibagger railway stock hit a record high of Rs 647 on July 15, 2024. On the other hand, RVNL stock has risen 271% in two years and gained 1277% in three years.

In period up to six months, the stock is down 0.20%.

"Rail Vikas Nigam Limited emerges as the Lowest Bidder (L1) from IRCON International Limited for Supply of various signalling, telecommunications and EIMWB materials; Installation, Testing and Commissioning of Distributed/Centralised Electronic Interlocking (El) Installations at 10 new stations, viz., Surakachhar, Block Cabin, Katghora Road, Bhingra, Putuwa, Matin, Sendurgarh, Putipakhana, Dhangawan and Bhadi stations; 06 new IBSs in the Bhingra-Putuwa, Putuwa-Matin, Sendurgarh-Putipakhana, Putipakhana-Bhadi, Bhadi Dhangawan & Dhangawan-Pendra Road block sections," said RVNL.

Advertisement

Installation, Testing and Commissioning of New Section Control System with Headquarters and Wayside Train Control Communication Equipment/System in the Gevra Road-Pendra Road section; Installation, Testing and commissioning of new Telephone Exchange and EIMWBs at appropriate location(s) through execution of various signalling & telecommunications works; alterations/modifications in the existing panel interlocking installation at Kusmunda Block Station (KBS) yard and the existing electronic interlocking installation at East Cabin of the SECL SILO Siding (KMKA) yard including other miscellaneous works,” added RVNL.

Established in 2003, RVNL acts as the construction branch of the Ministry of Railways, dedicated to executing high-priority transportation infrastructure projects throughout India. The PSU has been instrumental in accelerating railway modernization and capacity enhancement efforts.