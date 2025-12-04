RVNL shares in focus today on Rs 145-crore order win, more details

Multibagger stock: Shares of state-owned Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) are in focus today after the firm said it has received LOA from Southern Railway for Rs 145.34 crore. In the previous session, RVNL stock ended 1.93% lower at Rs 311.70. Market cap of RVNL stood at Rs 64,990 crore.

"It is hereby informed that Rail Vikas Nigam Limited has received LOA from Southern Railway for Design, Supply, Erection, Testing & Commissioning of Traction Sub Stations (ScottConnected) inclusive of Power Quality Compensating Equipment with Associated Switching Posts (SP/SSP) for 2x25 KV at Feeding System and SCADA & Automatic Fault Locator (AFL) in Jolarpettai Jn. Salem Jn. (JTJ-SA) Section of Salem Division of Southern Railway in connection with mission 3000MT loading target. The aforesaid work is in the normal course of business of the Company," said RVNL.

"Cost of work is Rs 145,34 ,66,865.48 /- (Rs One Hundred Forty-Five Crore Thirty-Four Lakh Sixty-Six Thousand Eight Hundred Sixty-Five rupees and Forty-Eight paisa) including applicable taxes," added RVNL.

RVNL is an executing arm of Indian Railways and works for and on behalf of the ministry for projects assigned to it for execution. It works on a turnkey basis and undertakes the full cycle of project development from conceptualisation to commissioning including stages of design, preparation of estimates, calling and award of contracts, project and contract management.