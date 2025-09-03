RVNL shares stuck in bear grip for a year; should you sell on rise?

Multibagger stock: Shares of state-owned Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) are facing intense selling pressure since a year. The railway stock, which is in a downtrend, has lost 45% from its record high of Rs 606% a year ago. The multibagger stock is likely to trade on weak note in the near term, according to analysts. Despite the ongoing weakness, the stock has zoomed 918% in three years and risen 1,469% in five years.

Hardik Matalia, Derivative Analyst, Choice Broking said, "RVNL has been in a sustained downtrend for the past few months, consistently forming lower highs and lower lows on the daily timeframe. Though a recent bounce from lower levels has been observed, a proper confirmation is still awaited before considering fresh buying opportunities. As long as the stock trades below Rs 400, selling pressure is likely to continue. For short-term traders, a sustainable move above Rs 360 could open up opportunities for immediate upside targets of Rs 400–Rs 410, with a strict stop-loss at Rs 340. A stronger bullish signal would emerge only if the stock sustains above Rs 420.

For long-term investors, partial accumulation can be considered at current levels with the option to add more on dips for a long-term perspective."

Shitij Gandhi, Sr. Research Analyst (Technicals), SMC Global Securities said, "RVNL has maintained a bearish trajectory over the past few months, with prices consistently trading below key moving averages on the daily charts. Technically, RVNL is at a critical juncture. A decisive breakout above Rs 350 could revive bullish momentum, potentially pushing the stock towards Rs 365–380 in the near term. Conversely, sustained weakness below Rs 310 may reinforce bearish sentiment, dragging prices down to Rs 285. Until a clear trend emerges, the stock is likely to remain range-bound, warranting a cautious approach."



In the current session, RVNL stock was trading on a muted note at Rs 333 on BSE. Market cap of RVNL stood at Rs 69,472 crore on BSE. RVNL shares have a one-year beta of 1.7, indicating high volatility during the period.

RVNL is an executing arm of Indian Railways and works for and on behalf of the ministry for projects assigned to it for execution. It works on a turnkey basis and undertakes the full cycle of project development from conceptualisation to commissioning including stages of design, preparation of estimates, calling and award of contracts, project and contract management.