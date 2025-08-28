RVNL stock rises as it partners Texmaco on rail infra; key details

Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) rose 1 per cent in Thursday’s trade, defying the broader market selloff. The uptick came after the state-run rail PSU and Texmaco Rail & Engineering announced a joint venture aimed at boosting India’s railway modernisation and enhancing export competitiveness.

The RVNL stock jumped 1.4 per cent to touch the day’s high of Rs 317.35 on the BSE, over its previous close of Rs 312.80. At 9:42 am, RVNL shares were up 0.54 per cent at Rs 314.50. The counter has declined over 25 per cent in the past three months.

Meanwhile, the shares of Texmaco Rail & Engineering fell 0.51 per cent to Rs 137.70 in early trade.

In a stock exchange filing, RVNL said, “Rail Vikas Nigam Limited has signed a Joint Venture Agreement with Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd for undertaking projects in the railway and allied infrastructure sectors. A joint venture company shall be incorporated subject to approval of RVNL’s Board of Directors and other statutory approvals.”

As per the agreement, RVNL would hold 51 per cent in the new entity, while Texmaco Rail & Engineering would own 49 per cent.

RVNL said that the JV will operate across multiple segments, including rolling stock — such as the manufacture, supply, and maintenance of freight wagons, passenger coaches, locomotives, metro coaches, and specialised equipment. It will also undertake EPC contracts in railways and allied infrastructure, participate in both domestic and international tenders, and set up and operate workshops, depots, and sheds.

“This diversified scope positions the JV Company to operate as a comprehensive rail and infrastructure solutions provider,” RVNL said.

Among technical indicators, the RVNL stock is trading below its 5-, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150- and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs).