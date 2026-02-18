RVNL wins Rs 1,201-crore order, stock flat; more details 

Shares of RVNL ended on a flat note on Wednesday after the firm announced it received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from Northern Railway worth Rs 1,201 crore.

RVNL stock ended 0.05% lower at Rs 308.60 today against the previous close of Rs 308.75. The announcement was made during market hours. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 64,343 crore.

The multibagger railway stock hit a 52 week high of Rs 448 on May 20, 2025. On the other hand, RVNL stock has risen 351.35% in three years and gained 908% in five years.

The order is to be completed in 48 months.

"Rail Vikas Nigam Limited has received LOA from Northern Railway for Design and Construction of New Rail Cum Road Bridge No. 11 over river Ganga, 50 Meters downstream of the existing old Malviya Bridge near Kashi Railway Station, including sub structure and super structure of the Bridge (8 X 108.5 m + 2 X 103.3 m Open Web Steel Girder) for four line tracks on lower deck and six lane Road on upper deck, including Railway and Road approaches as per GAD along with associated OHE Works and General Electric works in Lucknow Division of Northern Railway at Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, India," said the PSU firm.

Established in 2003, RVNL acts as the construction branch of the Ministry of Railways, dedicated to executing high-priority transportation infrastructure projects throughout India. The PSU has been instrumental in accelerating railway modernization and capacity enhancement efforts.