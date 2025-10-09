Saatvik Green Energy: This newly listed firm extends gains for sixth straight session; here’s why

Shares of newly-listed firm Saatvik Green Energy extended their gains for the sixth straight session on Thursday following a couple of developments. The company on October 8 reported 459% year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 118.82 crore for the quarter ended June 2025. This was the annual result of the company post listing on September 26, 2025.

In a conference in New Delhi, the company said that it will post its results for the second quarter ended September 2025 by November 15.

The jump in net profit came on the back of 272.28% YoY growth in revenue from operations at Rs 915.73 crore in Q1FY26. The company's debt-to-equity ratio also improved to 1.28 times in Q1FY26 from 1.36 times in Q4FY25.

“This first quarter results reflect our consistent growth momentum, backed by improved operational efficiency, prudent cost optimisation, and focused execution across all business verticals,” said Prashant Mathur, CEO of Saatvik Green Energy.

In another update, the company on October 8 also confirmed orders worth more than Rs 700 crore to deliver high-efficiency solar PV modules to major participants in the Indian renewable energy market. “All orders are set to be delivered in FY 2025-26, and they come from EPCs and IPPs who have worked with the Saatvik brand before,” the company said in a release.

In a conference in New Delhi on October 9, Saatvik Green Energy also said it is aiming to strengthening its position in B2C category also. Sharing his view on Q1 results, Abani Jha, CFO, Saatvik Green Energy said, “The first quarter performance reflects Saatvik’s strong operational and financial discipline, delivering robust growth across all key metrics. Revenue and profitability witnessed significant year-on-year improvement, supported by higher capacity utilisation, cost efficiencies, and prudent financial management.”

“With a solid start to the year, we are well-positioned to capitalise on emerging opportunities and deliver long-term value to our stakeholders,” he said, adding focus on retail business will also add in the next phase of growth of the company.

The company today also launched the UDAY Series, its first line of on-grid solar inverters. Saatvik Green Energy said that the UDAY Series includes single-phase inverters (1.1 kW–6 kW) for residential rooftops and three-phase inverters (6 kW–50 kW) for residential, commercial and industrial applications. It offers high-efficiency MPPT (>99%), robust IP65 protection, and grid compliance.

At present, the company has an installed capacity of 4.8 GW, up from 3.74 GW in June 2025 and 1.75 GW in April 2024. Overall, the shares of the company have gained nearly 19% against the issue price of Rs 465.