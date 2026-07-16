Saatvik Green, Kusumgar, Filatex among top fresh stock ideas with up to 113% upside 

Select stocks including Kusumgar, Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd, Saatvik Green Energy, Filatex India Ltd and Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd have seen fresh interest from the various brokerage firms, who have recently initiated their coverage on these companies.

The host of brokerages including IDBI Capital, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, InCred Equities, Sunidhi Institutional Equities and Emkay Global Financial Services. All stocks have positive ratings on them with an upside potential up to 113 per cent. Here's what brokerage firms have said on these stocks:



Advertisement

Related Articles

Motilal Oswal Financial Services on Saatvik Green Energy

Rating: Buy | Target Price: Rs 565 | Upside Potential: 20%

As of FY26 end, Saatvik Green Energy Ltd (SGEL) had an installed module manufacturing capacity of 4.8GW. It is expanding its module manufacturing capacity by an additional 4GW and is also entering cell manufacturing with a planned capacity of 6GW. Consequently, SGEL's module/cell manufacturing capacities should reach 8.8GW/ 2.4GW by FY27 and 8.8GW/6GW by FY28, said Motilal Oswal.

"SGEL plans to enter the ingot-wafer segment with a proposed capacity of 6GW by FY29, strengthening its backward integration strategy. We assign a lower EV/EBITDA multiple of 8 times, reflecting its relatively smaller scale, no operating track record in cell manufacturing, and higher business concentration,We initiate coverage on Saatvik Green with a 'buy' rating and a target of Rs 565," it added.

Advertisement



InCred Equities on Privi Speciality Chemicals

Rating: Add | Target Price: Rs 4,796 | Upside Potential: 30%

"We expect gross margin to remain around 48 per cent and EBITDA margin at 25–26 per cent, supported by higher utilisation, a better product mix and operating leverage. Capacity ramp-up and improving realisation should lift EPS to around Rs 123 in FY28F and Rs 151 in FY29F," said InCred Equities

Applying a conservative 35x one-year forward P/E to the average FY28F-29F EPS of Rs137 gives a target price of around Rs4,796. Sticky customers, visible capacity growth, backward integration and a wider specialty pipeline support 'add' rating on the stock, it said citing supply chain problems which can lead to raw material cost inflation as key downside risk.

Advertisement



Emkay Financial Services on Kusumgar

Rating: Buy | Target Price: Rs 800 | Upside Potential: 33%

Kusumgar is a specialist manufacturer of engineered fabrics, high-performance woven, coated, and laminated synthetics based on polyamide and polyester chemistry, spanning the aerospace and defense, industrial, and outdoor end-markets. With 1,000 difficult-to-replicate fabric SKUs and a fully integrated value chain, It is a manufacturer of military parachute fabric, said Emkay Global.

"Our positive stance is propped by significant headroom to grow in its best-paying segment; global defense budget coupled with multiple FTAs; endeavor to enter high entry barrier products which ensures a best-in-class margin profile; and diversified growth engines that cushion single-segment shocks. We forecast revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 34%/35%/46% over FY26-29E," it said with a 'buy' and a target price of Rs 800.



IDBI Capital on Rainbow Children's Medicare

Rating: Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,744 | Upside Potential: 16%

Rainbow is India's largest multi-specialty pediatric and perinatal hospital chain, operating 24 hospitals and 5 outpatient clinics. It is well positioned to capitalize on the long-term growth opportunity in India's underpenetrated pediatric and maternal healthcare market, on the back of its leadership in pediatric critical care, integrated mother and child healthcare platform, differentiated hub-and-spoke operating model and asset-light expansion strategy, said IDBI Capital.

Advertisement

"Rainbow is entering its next phase of growth with a visible expansion pipeline across NCR, Coimbatore, Pune and Indore, while management's long-term aspiration to expand capacity to 5,000 beds provides significant growth runway beyond our forecast period. We estimate revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGRs of 18.0%/18.5%/18.2% over FY26- FY28E, while maintaining healthy returns on capital. We initiate coverage on Rainbow Children's Medicare with a 'buy' rating and a target price of Rs 1,744," it added.



Sunidhi Institutional Equities on Filatex India

Rating: Buy | Target Price: Rs 150 | Upside Potential: 113%

Sunidhi Institutional Equities builds in a 11%/32%/40% CAGR (FY26-28E) in revenue/EBITDA/PAT in our estimates. It values the business of Filatex India Ltd in sum of the parts, with the virgin fiber legacy business valued at 9 times EBIDTA; the ECOSIS business valued at 25 times EBITDA due to colossal tailwind to capture.

"It has been one of the top capital-efficient players, having prudent capital allocation strategies demonstrated in the past. We found great financial backing from the legacy business to help Ecosis catapult to a pole position in the global textile map. We initiate coverage with a 'buy' and a target price of Rs 150," it added.