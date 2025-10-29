Sagility shares gain ahead of key board meeting on Q2 results, interim dividend 

Shares of IT-enabled services firm Sagility rose nearly 4% in early deals today after the firm said its board would consider the proposal for declaration of interim dividend in its meeting today.

Sagility shares climbed 3.91% to Rs 51.55 today against the previous close of Rs 49.61. Market cap of the IT firm stood at Rs 23,547.08 crore.

"Further to our letter dated October 7, 2025, wherein we had informed that the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025 would be considered by the Board of Directors at their meeting scheduled on October 29, 2025, we now wish to inform you that, in accordance with Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board will also consider the proposal for declaration of interim dividend, if any, for the financial year 2025-26 at the said meeting," said Sagility.

Shares of Sagility India made a muted debut on November 12 as the healthcare solutions provider's stock listed at Rs 31.06 on NSE, a premium of 3.53 per cent over its issue price of Rs 30. Te stock started its maiden trading session at the same price on BSE.

The IPO of Sagility India was open for bidding between November 5 and November 7. The Bengaluru-based player fixed price band of its IPO at Rs 28-30 per share with a lot size of 500 shares. The firm raised a total of Rs 2,106.60 crore from its IPO, which was entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 70.22 crore equity shares by the promoters of the company.



The issue was subscribed merely 3.2 times during the three-day bidding process.

Sagility India, formerly known as Berkmeer India, provides healthcare-focused solutions and services to payers (US health insurers who fund and reimburse the cost of healthcare services) and providers (primarily hospitals, physicians, diagnostics and medical technology companies). It supports the core business of both payers and providers.