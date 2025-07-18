SAIL, Aadhar Housing, Jubilant Pharmova shares may deliver short-term gains: LKP analyst

Indian equity benchmarks slumped for the second consecutive session on Friday, weighed down by foreign fund outflows and heavy selling in banking stocks amid a lacklustre start to the quarterly earnings season. The 30-share BSE Sensex pack plunged 502 points or 0.61 per cent to settle at 81,758, while the broader NSE Nifty index dropped 143 points or 0.57 per cent to close at 24,968. The broader market also witnessed selling pressure, with BSE MidCap100 declining 0.70 per cent and the SmallCap100 cracking 0.82 per cent.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Looking ahead, select buzzing stocks like Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd and Jubilant Pharmova Ltd are expected to remain in focus among traders in the next trading session on Monday. Here's what Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, suggests for short-term trading:

Buy SAIL @ Rs 136.60 | Target: Rs 143 | Stop Loss: Rs 132

The stock has witnessed a breakout from a consolidation zone, reflecting growing bullish sentiment. The stock is trading above a key moving average and is sustaining above its previous swing high on daily charts, indicating strength. In the short term, the stock may move towards Rs 143. On the downside, support is placed at Rs 132, below which the sentiment could turn bearish.

Advertisement

Buy Aadhar Housing @ Rs 503 | Target: Rs 530 | Stop Loss: Rs 484

The counter has given a swing high breakout on weekly charts, indicating rising optimism. Additionally, it has been sustaining above a critical moving average on the weekly timeframe. The RSI (Relative Strength Index) is in a bullish crossover and trending higher. The sentiment is likely to remain positive as long as the stock holds above Rs 490. On the upside, it may move towards Rs 530.

Buy Jubilant Pharmova @ Rs 1,235 | Target: Rs 1,330 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,194

The scrip has moved above multiple resistances on daily charts, suggesting growing optimism around it. In addition, it has been sustaining above a critical moving average. A higher top–higher bottom formation is visible on the daily timeframe, indicating an ascending setup. In the near term, the stock may move towards Rs 1,330. On the downside, support is placed at Rs 1,194, below which the sentiment could turn bearish.