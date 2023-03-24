SAIL, BEL, Glenmark Life shares to turn ex-dividend; RVNL, Emami board meetings today

The board of Emami will consider a proposal of share buyback on Friday. The Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) board will declare interim dividend for FY23 today. Gammon India will announce its results. SAIL, Bharat Electronics (BEL), Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Glenmark Life Sciences and Styrenix Performance would be some of the stocks that will turn ex-dividend today. Ajanta Pharma shares would turn ex-buyback.

SAIL, Bharat Electronics

Shares of SAIL would turn ex-dividend today. SAIL had announced an interim dividend of Re 1 per share and the record date for the same is today. The dividend will be paid on April 15. Shares of Bharat Electronics would turn ex-dividend today. Bharat Electronics had announced an interim dividend of Re 0.60 per share and the record date for the same is March 25. The dividend will be paid on April 16.

Glenmark Life, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC

Shares of Glenmark Life Sciences would turn ex-dividend today. Glenmark Life Sciences had announced an interim dividend of Rs 21 per share and the record date for the same is today. The dividend will be paid on April 15.

Shares of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC would turn ex-dividend today. Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC had announced an interim dividend of Rs 5 per share and the record date for the same is March 25. The dividend will be paid on April 10. Styrenix Performance Materials shares would turn ex-dividend today. Styrenix Performance Materials had announced an interim dividend of Rs 80 per share and the record date for the same is today. The dividend will be paid on April 15.

Emami, Ajanta Pharma

Emami's board of directors will meet today to consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the company. Earlier this month, the FMCG firm further subscribed equity share capital of Brillare Science (Brillare), a subsidiary; consequently, the company's stake in Brillare has increased from 80.59 per cent to 82.92 per cent on issued and paid-up capital of the said subsidiary company.

Shares of Ajanta Pharma will turn ex-buyback today. The company had announced a buyback of 22,10,500 shares at a price of Rs 1,425 per equity share, on a proportionate basis, through the tender offer process.

Vivanza Bioscience, Growington Ventures

The Vivanza Bioscience stock will split from face value of Rs 10 each into 10 shares of Re 1 each today. Growington Ventures India shares will turn ex-bonus in the 24:100 ratio.