SAIL, HUDCO, RBL Bank, Force Motors to turn ex-dividend next week; key details

Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO), RBL Bank Ltd, Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd, Birla Corporation Ltd, and Force Motors Ltd will turn ex-dates for corporate actions next week.

The SAIL board, at its meeting held on May 28, had considered and approved a final dividend of Rs 1.60 per share with a face value of Rs 10 each. September 9 is the record date for the purpose of determining eligible SAIL shareholders for dividend purposes. All eligible shareholders of the company with their names on the list at the end of Tuesday (record date) would be eligible to receive a dividend. If approved, the dividend would be paid within 30 days, SAIL said in a stock exchange filing.

The HUDCO board, at its meeting held on May 24, had recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.05 per equity share with a face value of Rs 10 each for approval of members at the 55th AGM. Tuesday is the record date for the same. If approved, the dividend would be paid within 30 days of declaration, the company informed the stock exchanges.

Similarly, the Force Motors board had recommended a final dividend of Rs 40 per equity share of a face value of Rs 10 each for approval of members at the 66th AGM. Wednesday is the record date for the same, Force Motors told stock exchanges.

The RBL Bank board had recommended a final dividend of Rs 1 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each for approval of members at the AGM. September 9 is the record date for the same.

Cochin Shipyard Ltd (Rs 2.25 per share, September 12 is the record date), IRCON International Ltd (Rs 1.00 per share, September 11 is the record date), Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (Rs 1.00 per share, September 8 is the record date), Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (Rs 4.90 per share, September 12 is the record date), Kajaria Ceramics Ltd (Rs 4.00 per share, September 12 is the record date), Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (Rs 5.00 per share, September 10 is the record date) and Birla Corporation Ltd (Rs 10.00 per share, September 8 is the record date) are among the stocks that would turn ex-date next week.

As far as the domestic market is concerned, Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said the Indian equities opened the week on a strong note but gradually lost steam, ending subdued as optimism around GST rationalisation faded and global trade tensions resurfaced.

Nair said the IT sector faced the sharpest pressure amid concerns of reduced discretionary spending, driven by economic uncertainty, elevated rates, and geopolitical risks. In contrast, consumer-focused sectors such as Auto and FMCG advanced, supported by expectations that GST cuts will boost domestic consumption and aid demand recovery.

“Global bond markets added to the cautionary mood, with German and French 30-year yields hitting decade highs on rising debt and fiscal imbalances in the Eurozone. Domestically, persistent foreign outflows weighed on the rupee, which slipped to a record low against the U.S. dollar. Meanwhile, safe-haven demand pushed gold prices to all-time highs,” Nair added.