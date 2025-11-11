SAIL, Paytm, GMR Airports, Vedanta among top 7 techno-funda stock picks by BP Wealth

Indian stock markets continue to remain volatile lately thanks to mixed global and domestic cues, which is leading to profit booking across the board. However, brokerage firm BP Wealth has suggested seven stocks based on strong technical charts and sound fundamentals. The list includes names like SAIL, Paytm, GMR Airports and a few more. Here's what the brokerage firm has said about these stocks:



GMR Airports | Buy | Target Price: Rs 103.70 | Stop Loss: Rs 90.85

GMR Airports is forming a bullish ascending triangle pattern on the weekly chart, indicating a strong build-up of energy for a breakout above the Rs 97 high. This entire consolidation is happening on low volume after a major prior uptrend, a classic sign of accumulation before the next potential leg up. The price remains firmly positioned above its key rising moving averages, confirming the underlying long-term uptrend is intact and healthy. We recommend to 'buy' GMR Airports between the range Rs 95.30-95.70 for the target of Rs 103.70 with a stop loss of Rs 90.85 in the short term.



IDFC First Bank | Buy | Target Price: Rs 88.70 | Stop Loss: Rs 77

The initial breakout was powered by a significant surge in volume, which validates the move and suggests strong institutional participation. Following the breakout, the price is currently in a classic retest phase, finding support at the former resistance line, which is a strong bullish confirmation. The MACD indicator remains in positive territory above the zero line, indicating that the bullish momentum established in October is being sustained. Price is trading comfortably above its short-term and long-term moving averages. We recommend to 'buy' IDFC First Bank between the range Rs 81-81.50 for the target of Rs 88.70 with a stop loss of Rs 77 in the short term.



Max Financial Services | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,753 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,536

Max Financial Services is building a robust horizontal accumulation base above the Rs 1,560 support zone, which it has successfully defended on multiple occasions. Selling pressure has visibly dried up, as evidenced by the low volume throughout this sideways consolidation, suggesting a 'shakeout' of weak holders is complete. The Directional Index has just crossed above the, providing an early technical signal that bulls are reclaiming control of the price action. We recommend to 'buy' Max Financial Services between the range Rs 1,610-1,620 for the target of Rs 1,753 with a stop loss of Rs 1,536 in the short term.



Nuvama Wealth Management | Buy | Target Price: Rs 8,000 | Stop Loss: Rs 6,870

Nuvama Wealth has formed a powerful rounding bottom base, indicating a strong reversal and accumulation after its correction from the July high. Following its breakout, the price is now consolidating in a very tight, high-level range just above the short-term moving average, which is a classic sign of strength. This entire base formation occurred right at a major 'resistance-turned- support' zone, adding to its structural significance. The price is holding well above both key moving averages, which are trending upwards and acting as a strong platform for the next potential leg higher. We recommend to 'buy' Nuvama between the range Rs 7,265-7,300 for the target of Rs 8,000 with a stop loss of Rs 6,870 in the short term.



One 97 Communication | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,470 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,265

The weekly chart reveals a massive multi-year rounding bottom pattern, signaling that a major long-term trend reversal is well underway. The long-term moving average has a clear upward slope and is providing dynamic support, confirming the new long term uptrend is firmly established. The stock is consistently forming higher highs and higher lows, and is currently trading at its highest level in over two years, which is inherently bullish. The MACD on this weekly timeframe is holding strong in positive territory and ticking up, showing that powerful, long-term bullish momentum is in control. We recommend to 'buy' Paytm between the range Rs 1,337-1,347 for the target of Rs 1,470 with a stop loss of Rs 1,265 in the short term.



Steel Authority of India | Buy | Target Price: Rs 153 | Stop Loss: Rs 133.50

SAIL is decisively challenging a major horizontal supply zone around Rs 141, with a breakout here poised to unlock significant upside. A classic 'rounding bottom' base has been building for over a year, indicating a gradual and powerful shift in sentiment from sellers to long-term accumulators. The recent surge towards resistance has been accompanied by an increase in volume, confirming strong buyer interest and validating the potential for a breakout. Price is being supported by its rising short-term and long-term moving averages, which are now in a clear bullish alignment. The MACD indicator is accelerating strongly in positive territory, showing that robust bullish momentum is building behind this attempt to break resistance. We recommend to 'buy' SAIL between the range Rs 140-141 for the target of Rs 153 with a stop loss of Rs 133.50 in the short term.



Vedanta | Buy | Target Price: Rs 560 | Stop Loss: Rs 488

From a Wyckoff perspective, Vedanta has completed a large re-accumulation phase and is now showing a 'sign of strength' as it enters a new markup phase. The price has successfully broken out of a critical, year-long horizontal resistance at Rs 488 and is now building a new base on top of it, confirming it as new support. The recent breakout was accompanied by a noticeable increase in volume, validating the strength of the move and indicating strong buyer commitment. Both the short-term and long term moving averages are sloping upwards in a clear bullish alignment, with the short-term average providing dynamic support. We recommend to 'buy' Vedanta between the range Rs 512-515 for the target of Rs 560 with a stop loss of Rs 488 in the short term.