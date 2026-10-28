SAIL shares in focus on 315% rise in Q2 net profit; debt falls

SAIL shares closed at Rs 171.50 apiece on Tuesday, up 0.94% from the previous close of Rs 169.90. During the session, the stock opened at Rs 168.80, touched a high of Rs 174 and fell to a low of Rs 167.15.

Sales volume increased 5.1% YoY to 5.16 million tonnes in Q2 FY27 from 4.91 million tonnes a year earlier. Crude steel production rose to 4.85 million tonnes from 4.65 million tonnes in the corresponding quarter last year. The company attributed the improvement in profitability to higher sales volumes and cost optimisation measures.

Commenting on the performance, A K Panda, Chairman and Managing Director of SAIL, said, "SAIL's performance in Q2 and H1 FY 2026-27 reflects our operational resilience, financial prudence and strategic agility amid global market volatility."

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He added that the company had focused on improving raw material usage and reducing steel inventory, while continuing to rationalise costs and increase the share of high-end products.

SAIL H1 FY27 performance

For the first half of FY27, SAIL's standalone revenue from operations increased to Rs 58,243 crore from Rs 52,625 crore in H1 FY26. Ebitda rose to Rs 8,917 crore from Rs 5,754 crore, while PAT increased to Rs 3,410 crore from Rs 1,112 crore.

The company's outstanding debt declined to Rs 20,583 crore as of September 2026, reflecting its efforts to reduce borrowings and strengthen its balance sheet.