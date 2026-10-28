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SAIL shares in focus on 315% rise in Q2 net profit; debt falls

SAIL shares in focus on 315% rise in Q2 net profit; debt falls

SAIL171.20(0.82%)

SAIL reported standalone revenue from operations of Rs 31,998 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with Rs 26,704 crore in the same quarter last year.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Oct 28, 2026 9:16 AM IST
SAIL shares in focus on 315% rise in Q2 net profit; debt fallsSAIL shares closed at Rs 171.50 apiece on Tuesday, up 0.94% from the previous close of Rs 169.90.

Shares of Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) are in focus today after the state-owned steelmaker reported a 315% year-on-year (YoY) jump in standalone profit after tax (PAT) for the September quarter. Revenue from operations increased 20% YoY, supported by higher sales volumes and cost optimisation.

The company reported standalone revenue from operations of Rs 31,998 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with Rs 26,704 crore in the same quarter last year. PAT rose to Rs 1,774 crore from Rs 427 crore, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) increased to Rs 4,561 crore from Rs 2,829 crore.

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SAIL shares closed at Rs 171.50 apiece on Tuesday, up 0.94% from the previous close of Rs 169.90. During the session, the stock opened at Rs 168.80, touched a high of Rs 174 and fell to a low of Rs 167.15.

Sales volume increased 5.1% YoY to 5.16 million tonnes in Q2 FY27 from 4.91 million tonnes a year earlier. Crude steel production rose to 4.85 million tonnes from 4.65 million tonnes in the corresponding quarter last year. The company attributed the improvement in profitability to higher sales volumes and cost optimisation measures.

Commenting on the performance, A K Panda, Chairman and Managing Director of SAIL, said, "SAIL's performance in Q2 and H1 FY 2026-27 reflects our operational resilience, financial prudence and strategic agility amid global market volatility."

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He added that the company had focused on improving raw material usage and reducing steel inventory, while continuing to rationalise costs and increase the share of high-end products.

SAIL H1 FY27 performance

For the first half of FY27, SAIL's standalone revenue from operations increased to Rs 58,243 crore from Rs 52,625 crore in H1 FY26. Ebitda rose to Rs 8,917 crore from Rs 5,754 crore, while PAT increased to Rs 3,410 crore from Rs 1,112 crore.

The company's outstanding debt declined to Rs 20,583 crore as of September 2026, reflecting its efforts to reduce borrowings and strengthen its balance sheet.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Oct 28, 2026 9:16 AM IST
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