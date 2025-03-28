SAMIL, Motherson Sumi Wiring, TVS Holdings shares to turn ex-dividend today, March 28

TVS Holdings Ltd, Matrimony.com Ltd, Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (SAMIL), Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd and Kama Holdings Ltd are among a handful of companies, whose shares will turn ex-date for dividends on Friday, March 28. Stocks such as Eureka Industries Ltd and Sonalis Consumer Products Ltd will turn ex-date for rights issue today.

Related Articles

TVS Holdings Ltd will turn ex-dividend today. The company had announced an interim dividend of Rs 93 per share earlier. Friday is also the record date for the purpose of determining eligible TVS Holdings shareholders. All eligible shareholders of TVS Holdings with their names in the list at the end of record date will be eligible to receive dividend. The actual payment will be made on April 23.

Shares of Matrimony.com Ltd would also turn ex-dividend today. This company had announced a special dividend of Rs 5 per share for the ongoing financial year. Today is also the record date. The actual dividend will be paid on April 27. Kama Holdings Ltd had announced an interim dividend of Rs 17.70 per share. The record date for the same is March 22. Actual dividend will be paid on April 23.

Auto component companies SAMIL and Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd had announced interim dividends of Re 0.50 per share each. The record date for the same is March 28. Actual dividends will be paid on April 20 and Aril 19, respectively. Auto component shares are in focus of late after the US administration announced a 25 per cent tariff on all imported cars and auto components to the US. Unlike others, SAMIL has manufacturing facilities in the US including a larger one in Alabama, which could cater to demand from the US car manufacturers and therefore would see relatively lower impact, CLSA noted earlier.

Eureka Industries Ltd and Sonalis Consumer Products Ltd will turn ex-date for the Rs 49 crore rights issue. This issue will open on April 9 and close on April 30. . The rights entitlement ratio is 28 rights equity shares for every five fully paid-up equity shares held by the eligible shareholders of the company as on the record date, today.

Sonalis Consumer Products' Rs 16.37 crore rights issue will open on April 11 and close on April 25. The issue price is Rs 54.60. The rights entitlement ratio is three shares for every two shares held by shareholders.