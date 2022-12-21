Samvardhana Motherson, JSPL, V-Mart and Kalyan Jewellers: Should you buy, hold or sell?

A host of brokerage have come out with updates on their tracked stocks. Motilal Oswal said Samvardhana Motherson is its top pick for 2023. Nirmal Bang said a volume decline seen by V-Mart on a same-store-sales (SSS) basis from pre-pandemic days is not a company specific problem, as it maintained a buy rating on the stock. A prudent capital allocation policy is awaited for re-rating in the Jindal Steel & Power (JSPL), Centrum Broking said. For Kalyan Jewellers, a combination of executing on its franchising expansion and non-core asset sale are drivers for valuation re-rating, said Nuvama.

Samvardhana Motherson | Motilal Oswal | Buy | Target Rs 95

Motilal Oswal said the last two to three years had been tough for Samvardhana Motherson as it was adversely impacted by company-specific issues, followed by tough operating environment, resulting in the stock underperforming the NSE Auto Index by 62 per cent in the one-year period and 72.5 per cent in the three-year period.

However, the brokerage believes believe the worst is behind for Samvardhana Motherson as operating performance should start recovering, led by improving supply-side issues and stable costs.

With large part of investments already done, improving operating performance would drive down financial gearing as well, Motilal Oswal said. Samvardhana Motherson's businesses are expected to benefit substantially from the mega-trends being witnessed in the global automotive industry viz premiumisation (content increase by 10 per cent to 200 per cent across businesses), rising SUV mix (by 50 per cent to 200 per cent increase), and electrification (40 per cent to over 7 times increase), Motilal Oswal said.

"With high operating leverage, reasonable financial gearing and no risk of EVs, Samvardhana Motherson is our preferred pick in the auto component industry. Samvardhana Motherson is our top pick for 2023," Motilal said while suggesting a target of Rs 95 on the stock.

V-Mart Retail | Nirmal Bang | Buy | Target Rs 3,665

Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities said it hosted the management of V-Mart Retail for an investor interaction, spoke to the CEO of a 100-store regional value fashion retailer, which is focused on core markets of V-Mart Retail (UP, Bihar and Jharkhand) and did a round of store visits of ‘Unlimited’ and other value fashion retailers in Hyderabad. A key takeaway from the interactions was that the significant volume decline seen by V-Mart Retail on a same-store-sales (SSS) basis from pre-pandemic days is not a company specific problem. It seems to stem from significant loss of purchasing power among the lower end consumers in the Tier-3-4 towns where VRL is present.

"While it is likely that some element of heightened competitive intensity is impacting sales, 70-80 per cent of the decline is due to the weakened consumer sentiments in these towns, in our view," Nirmal Bang said adding that with the remittances from workers in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangaluru and the Middle East kicking in, the repair of household balance sheets could potentially take another 2-3 quarters for SSSG in the stores of these towns to come back to their pre-covid levels.

" V-Mart Retail’s view is that rural demand and footfalls are expected to normalise by 1QFY24-end. That seems a reasonable guesstimate but could get delayed in case of any other external shocks. We maintain ‘BUY’ with a target price (TP) of Rs3,665. We have used V-Mart Retail’s mean 12-month forward P/B multiple of the last 5 years as the target multiple, which is 6," Nirmal Bang said.

Jindal Steel & Power | Centrum Broking | ADD | Target Rs 583

Centrum Broking said Jindal Steel & Power (JSPL) reported lower-than-expected consolidated adjusted Ebitda of Rs 1,520 crore in Q2, down 49 per cent QoQ and adjusted Ebitda per tonne of Rs 7,557. The decline was on account of lower realisation partially offset by higher volume and lower iron ore cost, it said.

"We believe, Ebitda per tonne during the quarter has bottomed as benefit of lower coking coal prices and stable realisation will improve margins in H2FY23. JSPL prepaid its entire overseas long term debt and hence net debt reduced by Rs 670 crore QoQ to Rs 700 crore. The ongoing expansion of 6.3 mtpa (capex of Rs180bn), will increase capacity to 15.9mtpa by FY25. It is expected to augur 11 per cent volume CAGR over FY22-FY25," it said.

Centrum said the improved product mix and lower CoP should improve margins on structural basis. Further, rollback of export duty on steel products improves steel business outlook, it said as it factored in higher steel prices than earlier estimated, resulting 25 per cent and 12 per cent increase in FY23E and FY24E earnings respectively.

The brokerage has increased its target price for the stock to Rs 583 from Rs 467 earlier, valuing at 4.5 times FY24E & FY25E average EV/Ebitda

"A prudent capital allocation policy is awaited for re-rating in the stock. Till then we maintain cautious view and downgrade our rating to ADD," it said.

Kalyan Jewellers | Nuvama | No rating

Nuvama said it met Kalyan Jewellers India's ED Ramesh Kalyanaraman, and visited a few of its stores. Among the key highlights, it said, included the management commentary that franchising will be key driver for future store addition. The focus will be on improving RoCE by increasing franchise store mix and divesting non-core assets. Kalyan, Nuvama said, is stepping up store additions, and now targeting 52 stores in 2023. The ‘My Kalyan’ network, a unique initiative from the company, is integral to customer acquisition, the brokerage said.

Over the last couple of years though, Kalyan has seen growth improve, and is aggressively expanding in non-south region—share up from nil in FY12 to 34 per cent in FY22; the target is 50 per cent by 2025.

"RoCE remains muted as the company has so far relied on the COCO model. A combination of executing on its franchising expansion and non-core asset sale are drivers for valuation re-rating, as per us. The stock is trading at 25 times FY24E PE (consensus) versus Titan’s 56 times," Nuvama said, which has not rated the stock.

