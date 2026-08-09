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Samvardhana Motherson Q1 earnings: Management eyes topline of $108 billion by 2030

Samvardhana Motherson Q1 earnings: Management eyes topline of $108 billion by 2030

In an exclusive interaction with BTTV, Pankaj Mittal, the whole time director and president at SAMIL and Gandharv Tongia, the group CFO of SAMIL shared the plans of the company. 

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 9, 2026 3:00 PM IST
Samvardhana Motherson Q1 earnings: Management eyes topline of $108 billion by 2030Gandharv said the company is working to achieve a topline of $100 billion by 2030.

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (SAMIL) shares hit a record high on Friday post a stellar set of Q1 earnings. The stock jumped to a high of Rs 169.40 and closed 9.25% higher at Rs 168.25. The firm posted its highest ever revenue came at Rs 35,244 crore, rising 17 per cent year-on-year (YoY). The company said its revenue growth was driven by healthy performance across businesses.

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In an exclusive interaction with BTTV, Pankaj Mittal, the whole time director and president at SAMIL and Gandharv Tongia, the group CFO of SAMIL shared the plans of the company.

Gandharv said the company is working to achieve a topline of $100 billion by 2030.

"And we are making all the possible steps both organically and inorganically. I were to give you guidance, there's only one project on which all of us are working, which is to achieve topline of $108 billion by 2030,"  he said.

The company's operating performance remained healthy during the first quarter, with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rising to Rs 3,096 crore. However, the EBITDA margin narrowed to 8.8%, contracting by around 230 basis points sequentially compared with the previous quarter.

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Net profit more than doubled year-on-year to Rs 1,032 crore, largely supported by strong revenue growth.

The company operationalised three plants in Q1 while 13 plants were at different stages of completion coming onstream during FY27. The company gave a capex guidance of Rs 6,000 crore for FY27.

To a query by BTTV on the growth plans, Mittal said demand in India continues to be strong.

"In the rest of the world, as you rightly mentioned, China was slightly down in terms of demand. Europe also was quite stable, slightly down. But the new model launches which are happening now will, definitely fuel the business growth there. For us, our business is diversified, multiple products, and also we have diversified auto and non-auto business-both the consumer electronics as well as in the aerospace side. We will continue to do so. Plus, the growth in this year will also be coming from an organic growth we have announced deals with two companies, Yutaka Juken as well as Nexans Auto Electric have already been signed. They have been confirmed in July. Those deals have been consummated already. So for rest of the year, we'll also see approximately two billion dollars of top line growth on a yearly basis coming from these inorganic entities coming into the Group."

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Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd. (SAMIL), formerly known as Motherson Sumi Systems Limited, is a globally diversified manufacturer serving the automotive and non-automotive sectors. The company operates as a full-system solutions provider, supporting customers from design and prototyping to final assembly and logistics.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Aug 9, 2026 3:00 PM IST
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