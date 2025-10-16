Samvat 2082: BDL, BEL among 15 stock ideas for up to 49% upside potential

Brokerage firm Choice Institutional Equities has unveiled 15 high-conviction investment ideas for the festive season. In its report for Samvat 2082, the brokerage highlights opportunities across multiple sectors, with potential upside of up to 49.4 per cent. Top picks include defence stocks Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL) and Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL).

Among brokerage's top picks for this Samvat is Zensar Technologies, a technology firm where it sees a potential upside of 49.4 per cent. Choice has set a target price of Rs 1,130 for the stock, a significant jump from its market price of Rs 757 as of October 15. The firm's positive outlook is supported by Zensar's focus on innovative, AI-led deals and a strong pipeline, with 30 per cent of active deals being AI-driven.

The construction materials sector also features prominently in the brokerage's recommendations. Birla Corporation Ltd is pegged with a potential upside of 38.9 per cent, with a target price of Rs 1,650. The report highlights the company's robust capacity expansion program, which is being executed at a highly competitive capital cost. Similarly, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd is another pick from the sector with an expected upside of 38.2 per cent and a target price of Rs 560.

Bullish on India's defence indigenisation theme, Choice has recommended two major aerospace and defence players. Bharat Dynamics Ltd is a 'Buy' with a target price of Rs 1,965, implying a 30.9 per cent upside. The report notes that the company is "uniquely positioned in India's defence ecosystem" with a robust order book that provides strong earnings visibility. The second pick, Bharat Electronics Ltd, has a target price of Rs 500, suggesting a potential upside of 22.5 per cent.

Other key recommendations include Senores Pharmaceuticals with a 33.4 per cent upside potential and Gulf Oil & Lubricants India Ltd with a 31.3 per cent potential gain. In the automotive space, the firm is positive on Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, seeing an 18.7 per cent upside with a target price of Rs 4,150, and Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd with a 14 per cent upside potential.

Choice also recommends stocks such as Radico Khaitan (Rs 3,340), Allied Blenders & Distillers (Rs 590), Jeena Sikho Lifecare (Rs 900), Man Industries (Rs 480), Coforge (Rs 1,930) and Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care (Rs 850) for up to 21 per cent upside potential.

