Samvat 2082: Earnings recovery in sight on back of GST rate cuts, to impact market sentiment, say experts 

The Indian equity market ended the Diwali 2025 Muhurat trading session on a positive note today. While Nifty50 ended 25 points higher at 25,868, Sensex gained 63 pts to end at 84,426. Benchmark indices have closed in the green for 8th straight Muhurat trading session.

Meanwhile, Indian stock market delivered modest returns in Samvat 2081 amid geopolitical tensions, tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump, weak earnings and selloff by foreign institutional investors (FIIs).

Nifty 50 gained over 7 per cent, boosted by gains in shares such as Bajaj Finance (56%), Maruti Suzuki (48%), and Interglobe Aviation (IndiGo) (46%). However, the Indian benchmark indices underperformed most emerging and developed markets in Samvat 2081.

The outlook for the market during Samvat 2082 is brighter than the last year.

Amisha Vora, chairperson and MD at PL Capital expects Indian market to get back its lustre in Samvat 2082

In an interaction with BTTV, Vora said underperformance in the Samvat 2081, interest rate cuts and GST rate cuts have created a very solid ground for earnings and market recovery.

Deven Choksey, MD of Dr Choksey Finserv Private says the GST rate cuts have left more money in the hands of investors. Investors are pushing money into SIPs and consumers have incurred huge spending post GST rate cut.

The GST rate cut will bring down inflation leading to more spending by consumers.

This will lead to earnings recovery for corporate India, which will be boost investor sentiment in the market, Choksey added.

Meanwhile, brokerage firm PL Capital has raised its 12-month target for Nifty 50 to 28,781 from 27,609 earlier.

"In base case, we value the Nifty 50 at 15-year average PE of 19.2 times with September 2027 EPS of ?1,499 and arrive at 12-month target of 28,781 (27,609 earlier)," said PL Capital.

"In bull case, we value the Nifty at a PE of 20 times and arrive at bull case target of 30,220 (28,990 earlier), and in bear case, the Nifty can trade at a 10 per cent discount to long-period average with a target of 25,903 (24,848 earlier)," said the brokerage firm.