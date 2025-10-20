Business Today
Samvat 2082 outlook: 'Year of eGrowth' led by earnings revival, says Mehta Equities' Prashanth Tapse

Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Oct 20, 2025 3:37 PM IST
Calling Samvat 2082 the "Year of eGrowth" (Earnings Growth), Tapse highlighted that sectors such as automobiles and auto ancillaries, PSU banks and NBFCs are expected to lead the next upcycle.

Prashanth Tapse, Senior Vice-President (Research) and Research Analyst at Mehta Equities Ltd, expects Samvat 2082 to mark a turnaround phase for Indian equities, driven by a rebound in corporate earnings and policy-led growth momentum.

"Samvat 2081 was a year of consolidation, with the broader markets delivering around 1 per cent return between November 2024 and September 2025," Tapse said. Despite muted performance, he noted that the period helped build a solid foundation for the next growth leg.

Calling Samvat 2082 the "Year of eGrowth" (Earnings Growth), Tapse highlighted that sectors such as automobiles and auto ancillaries, PSU banks and NBFCs are expected to lead the next upcycle. He believes that market leaders within these sectors are well-placed to benefit from visible earnings growth, structural reforms and continued policy support.

According to Tapse, the Indian equity market is entering the new Samvat on a stronger footing, buoyed by multiple tailwinds. "A substantial Rs 12 lakh crore tax-free budgetary push, coupled with the anticipated GST 2.0 reforms, is likely to revive consumption and accelerate corporate earnings growth -- particularly the double-digit growth that has been missing over the past two to three quarters," he said.

He further added that a potential strategic trade deal between the US and India could act as a catalyst, opening new export opportunities and strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Overall, Tapse expects Samvat 2082 to be a year of renewed optimism, with the market poised to reward sectors that demonstrate robust earnings visibility and benefit from policy-driven tailwinds.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Oct 20, 2025 3:37 PM IST
