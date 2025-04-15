Sasken Technologies shares in focus as IT major completes acquisition of Borqs Technologies 

Shares of Sasken Technologies are in focus today after the IT services company said it has successfully completed its acquisition of BORQS International Holding Corp, effective April 8, 2025. This milestone builds on Sasken’s announcement from November 9, 2024, regarding its intention to acquire the original design manufacturing (ODM) and software services segment of Borqs Technologies, Inc. The company is a leader in product engineering and digital transformation.

On April 11, Sasken Technologies shares ended 7% higher at Rs 1387.10 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 2,097.51 crore. The stock has lost 33.57% in 2025 and fallen 19% in six months.

This acquisition is a major strategic move in Sasken’s growth trajectory, aligning with its “60x4x3” strategy designed to boost innovation, competitiveness, and long-term value across essential technology sectors. By tapping into Borqs’ extensive knowledge in embedded software and wireless product solutions, Sasken aims to enhance its product engineering capabilities, particularly in Internet of Things (IoT), 5G, and connected consumer devices.

Sasken's integration of Borqs is set to fast-track its Chip-to-Cognition journey by merging specialized large-scale design expertise with its existing investments in semiconductors, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity.

Through this acquisition, Sasken intends to offer comprehensive end-to-end product development and production services to its global clientele, facilitating the commercialization of next-generation connected devices.

The transaction also brings valuable assets such as Borqs’ intellectual property portfolio, engineering talent, and software licenses, which are expected to broaden Sasken’s footprint in sectors including consumer electronics, automotive, semiconductors, and high-tech industries.

Borqs Technologies, headquartered internationally, is recognized for its expertise in embedded software and Android-based smart device solutions. The company focuses on developing customizable, scalable connected devices and cloud services for the IoT market.