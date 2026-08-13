SBI, Angel One, Kfin Tech: Top stocks to trade— Check key levels, target price & stop loss



Kfin Technologies | Caution | Resistance: Rs 970 | Support: Rs 890

Kfin Technologies Ltd delivered a strong breakout from its prolonged consolidation range. Following this breakout, it has posted an impressive pullback move and is now facing strong hurdle from its long-term moving average of 200. This zone is expected to act as a significant resistance area and the measured target of the breakout pattern also aligns around these levels. Given the sharp run-up and proximity to a key hurdle, further upside from here may be limited in the near term. Therefore, fresh buying is not advisable at current levels. It would be prudent to wait for consolidation or a healthy pullback before considering new entries.

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State Bank of India | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,150 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,020

After an extended phase of subdued action, PSU and PSU‑banking counters saw a strong pickup in momentum yesterday. Reflecting this broader sector strength, SBI has posted a healthy rebound after witnessing profit booking over the last two sessions. The stock had earlier delivered a breakout above Rs 1,060, followed by a swift move toward Rs 1,125, before slipping into a controlled corrective consolidation to retest its breakout level. SBI seems to be regaining upward traction. It has built a minor base around a cluster of important daily moving averages and has now pushed higher with signs of improving volumes. With sector sentiment turning favourable and price structure stabilizing, we anticipate continued strength in SBI in the near term. Long positions may be considered in the Rs 1,070–1,060 band, keeping a stop loss at Rs 1,020 and looking for a move toward Rs 1,150.

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Angel One | Avoid | Resistance: Rs 305 | Support: Rs 277

Angel One Ltd continues to reflect a dominant bearish trend, characterized by a consistent pattern of lower highs and lower lows, indicating sustained selling pressure. While a short-term support zone may develop around Rs 280 to Rs 277, which aligns with its 200 SMA’s, the absence of a meaningful recovery from this level could open the door for renewed downside. The overall outlook remains cautious unless the stock manages to move decisively above the strong resistance zone of Rs 305 to Rs 310 zone as only a breakout beyond this range would signal a potential shift in the prevailing trend.