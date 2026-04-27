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SBI Cards Q4 earnings: Net profit rises 14%, revenue at Rs 5,187 crore 

SBI Cards Q4 earnings: Net profit rises 14%, revenue at Rs 5,187 crore 

SBI Cards shares Q4 earnings: Profit after tax increased 14% to Rs 609 Cr in Q4 FY'26 against Rs 534 crore in Q4 FY'25

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Apr 27, 2026 4:01 PM IST
SBI Cards Q4 earnings: Net profit rises 14%, revenue at Rs 5,187 crore Total income was boosted by fees and other revenues which increased by 13% to Rs 2,553 crore in Q4 FY'26. Pic source: (AI image for representational purposes)

SBI Cards and Payment Services on Monday reported a 14% rise in Q4 net profit during its Q4 earnings. Profit after tax increased 14% to Rs 609 Cr in Q4 FY'26 against Rs 534 crore in Q4 FY'25. 

SBI Cards revenue rose 7% to Rs 5187 crore in Q4 against Rs 4832 crore in the year ago period.

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Total income rose 7% to Rs 5,187 crore in Q4 FY'26 against Rs 4,832 Cr in Q4 FY'25. Total income was boosted by fees and other revenues which increased by 13% to Rs 2,553 crore in Q4 FY'26 against Rs 2,259 Cr in Q4 FY'25.
 
However, finance costs fell 10% to Rs 714 crore in Q4 FY'26 against Rs 795 Cr in Q4 FY'25. Total operating costs rose 24% to Rs 2,561 Cr in Q4 FY'26 from Rs 2,073 Cr in Q4 FY'25. 

Impairment losses & bad debts expenses fell 12% to Rs 1,097 Cr in Q4 FY'26 against Rs 1,245 crore in Q4 FY'25. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Apr 27, 2026 4:01 PM IST
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