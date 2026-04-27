SBI Cards shares fall 13% since Q3 earnings; Q4 results today| Earnings expectations

SBI Cards and Payment Services Q4 results expectations: Shares of SBI Cards and Payment Services were trading higher in the afternoon session ahead of SBI arm's Q4 and fiscal earnings set to be announced after market hours today. Shares of SBI Cards were trading 1.55% higher at Rs 681 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 670.60. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 64,694 crore. The stock has lost 13% since Q3 earnings were announced on January 28 this year.

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"We hereby inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, April 27, 2026, inter alia, to consider and approve audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and the year ended March 31, 2026," said the firm in a filing to bourses.

SBI Cards Q4 earnings expectations

In the Q4 results, Axis Securities expects net profit to rise 18.7% to Rs 634 crore against Rs 534 crore a year ago. Net interest income (NII) is seen rising 6.7% to Rs 1728 crore in the last quarter against Rs 1620 crore a year ago.

On the other hand, provisions are likely to fall 7% to Rs 1158 crore in Q4 against Rs 1245 crore a year ago.

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The brokerage further said collective investment fund (CIF) growth continues at 1-2% QoQ, spends growth to remain healthy and receivables growth to remain modest. It expects NIM contraction to be contained with margins likely to remain flattish on a quarter on quarter (QoQ) basis.

Operational expenditure growth is likely to be modest. Key monitorables during the Q4 earnings are (1) Outlook on New customer additions and spends growth; (2) Comments on credit costs trajectory; (3) Receivables Mix and Growth pick-up.

Motilal Oswal expects revenue at Rs 1675.4 crore, rising 3.4% on a year on year basis. Net profit is likely to rise 10% to Rs 587 crore. EBITDA is seen at Rs 1946 crore n the last quarter.

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SBI Cards Q3 earnings

SBI Cards and Payment Services reported a 45% year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit to Rs 557 crore led by high spend-based income. Revenue grew 11% to Rs 5,127 crore in Q3, with total card spends jumping 33% to Rs 1,14,702 crore. Gross NPAs stood at 2.86%, while the cost-to-income ratio was 56.8%.