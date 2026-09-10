SBI, IFCI, NIACL: Check fresh target prices for selling beneficiaries in NSE's mega IPO

Amid the run up to the NSE's IPO, traders have gone bonkers on the selling shareholders in the upcoming mega issue. Stocks like IFCI Ltd, New India Assurance Company Ltd (NIACL) and State Bank of India have managed to draw strong investor interest lately. Here's what Laxmikant Shukla, Technical Research Analyst at YES Securities has to say on these counters:

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New India Assurance Company | Caution | Resistance: Rs 220 | Support: Rs 190

After a sharp rally from Rs 162 to Rs 242, NIACL is experiencing profit booking, indicating a likely short-term pause or correction. The formation of a morning doji star candlestick suggests weakening bullish momentum. Immediate support lies in the Rs 190-192 range which coincides with its 20 SMA’s. A breakdown below this zone could intensify selling pressure, potentially pushing the price towards the Rs 183–180 levels. On the higher side, the stock must convincingly move above and sustain beyond Rs 220 to revive bullish sentiment. Until this level is reclaimed, the chances of a sustained uptrend appear limited.