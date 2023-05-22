SBI, Jindal Stainless among 5 stock recommendations with upside potential of up to 56%

After a long period of consolidation, bulls seem to be back in action and Indian markets are not too far away from all-time highs. FIIs have also been on a buying spree and have pumped in the most in India in the month of May.

According to ICICI Securities, 2023 is going to be a year of accumulation as volatility is likely to be higher with correction during the course of the year. Investors should focus on regular incremental buying on every minor dip from here on.

So, which are the stocks one should bet on at this point in time? ICICI Securities and Prabhudas Lilladher have come out with a few stock ideas with an upside potential of up to 56 per cent. Do you own any of them?

ICICI Securities on Godrej Industries

Rating: Buy | Target Price: Rs 731 | Upside: 56%

The brokerage said that the stock trades at a discount of 65 per cent to the combined market value of subsidiaries and associates. "We believe subsidiaries and associates of Godrej Industries to be the net beneficiaries of revival in the economy. We also model these businesses to benefit with value migration from unorganised to organised sector," it added.

Prabhudas Lilladher on PI Industries

Rating: Buy | Target Price: Rs 4,560 | Upside: 39%

"Citing robust demand momentum, PI continues to guide revenue growth of 18-20% YoY along with consistent margin improvement primarily driven by strong enquiries in CSM business and new launches in the domestic segment. The twin pharma acquisition announced recently (in April’ 23) is also anticipated to support overall growth," said ICICI Securities.

Prabhudas Lilladher on Sumitomo Chemical India

Rating: Buy | Target Price: Rs 550 | Upside: 42%

The brokerage firm believes that the subdued performance during 2HFY23 was largely led by adverse

weather conditions resulting in lower pest infestations and piling up of inventories, opening up of China post-COVID-19 restrictions leading to huge demand-supply mismatch for raw materials in the global market leading to huge pressure on price realizations and lower demand in key regions like LATAM and India.

"Going forward, management remains cautious on the domestic market citing higher inventory exerting pressure on revenue growth as well on margins (likely to take a couple of quarters to normalize). The double-digit growth momentum is likely to continue in the exports segment to be led by the commercialization of new products (from 1QFY24)," it added.

Prabhudas Lilladher on SBI

Rating: Buy | Target Price: Rs 770 | Upside: 34%

According to Prabhudas Lilladher, SBI saw a mixed quarter but management sounded confident about maintaining core profitability driven by good quality growth given stronger underwriting, benign asset quality with lower net slippages and multi-year low GNPAs, and healthy std. asset provision cushion of 80bps which could more than suffice for ECL impact and plough back of profits and creating value without raising capital.

ICICI Securities on Jindal Stainless

Rating: Buy | Target Price: Rs 770 | Upside: 34%

ICICI Securities believes that the ramp-up of the new 1.0mtpa capacity at Jajpur is the major stock enabler. In an environment where no new capacities are coming up in the country, it expects JSL to consolidate its position further in the domestic market through volume growth of 20-25 per cent per annum over the next two years.

Disclaimer: The content in the story is for information purposes only and do not represent the views of Business Today. Investors should consult their financial advisors before taking any position

