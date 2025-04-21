SBI, Kalpataru Projects, Astra Micro among 4 stock picks by SMC Global

Amid the volatility in the Indian stock markets, domestic brokerage firm SMC Global Securities has suggested four stocks- State Bank of India (SBI), Astra Microwave Products, Kalpataru Projects International and Paradeep Phosphates- to bet amid the scarce opportunities to make money. The brokerage has picked the former two based on their strong technical charts, while the latter two appear to be robust based on their sound fundamentals. Here's what the brokerage has to say about these counters:

State Bank of India | Buy | Target Price: Rs 875-880 | Stop Loss: Rs 745

SBI has recently staged a strong rebound after marking its 52 week low of Rs 680 in March 2025 and once again caught up a fresh bullish momentum above its 200 days exponential moving average on daily charts. Technically, the stock has also given a fresh breakout above the neckline of the Inverted Head & Shoulder pattern visible on daily charts. With renewed momentum and rising trading volumes alongside the upward price movement suggest the next upswing is gaining strength. Therefore, one can accumulate a stock in range of 790-795 for the expected upside of Rs 875-880 levels with stop loss below Rs 745 levels.

Kalpataru Projects International | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,082 | Upside Potential: 15%

Kalpataru Projects is a diversified conglomerate with interests in EPC and real estate. KPIL is involved in the EPC segment, primarily in the power T&D sector, railway infrastructure, and oil & gas infrastructure, and has a presence in 70 countries. It has strengthened its capabilities by expanding civil business internationally, securing large T&D orders in India and abroad, and entering sectors like airports, solar EPC and data centers. With a strong balance sheet, improved working capital and divestment of non-core assets,the company remains positive about growth prospects in power transmission, building, metro rail and international Oil & Gas projects. Thus, it is expected that the stock may see a price target of Rs 1,082 in 8 to 10 months.

Astra Microwave Products | Buy | Target Price: Rs 875-880 | Stop Loss: Rs 670

Astra Microwave has been trading under pressure since the last few months and also marked its 52 week low of Rs 584.20 in March 2025. However, since then gradual recovery has been witnessed in the prices as once again stock has reclaimed a fresh upside move above its 200 days exponential moving average on daily charts. On the technical front, the stock has given a breakout above the Cup & handle pattern last week. A breakout has been particularly seen accompanied by higher-than-average volume, which typically signals a significant shift in market sentiment. Therefore, one can accumulate a stock on dips in range of Rs 750-755 for the expected upside of Rs 875-880 levels with stop loss below Rs 670 levels.

Paradeep Phosphates | Buy | Target Price: Rs 172 | Upside Potential: 27%

Paradeep Phosphates is a leading player in India's phosphatic fertilizer industry, with a total production capacity of 3 million metric tonnes (MMT), including 2.6 MMT of phosphates and 0.4 MMT of urea. Its two manufacturing units in Paradeep, Odisha (1.8 MMT), and Zuarinagar, Goa (1.2 MMT), produce a wide range of fertilizers, including DAP and various NPK grades, as well as urea. PPL caters to over 9 million farmers through 70,000 retail points across 15 Indian states and supplies industrial products such as gypsum, HFSA, sulphuric acid, and ammonia. It has efficient raw material sourcing, strong backward integration, diverse product mix, extensive distribution network and deep rooted relationships with channel partners and farmers. Paradeep is well-positioned for sustained growth with new capacity addition and market penetration post-merger. Looking ahead, it remains focused on optimizing its fertilizer mix, managing the raw material price fluctuations and driving operational excellence. The stock may see a price target of Rs 172 in 8 to 10 months.