SBI Life Insurance Q1 earnings: Net profit rises 14%, premium income falls

SBI Life Insurance reported a 14% rise in net profit for the first quarter, with earnings reaching ₹594 crore compared to ₹520 crore in the same quarter last year. This increase was largely due to strong renewal premiums, which have been a significant factor in the company's performance.

Despite the annual profit growth, SBI Life experienced a 27% decline in profits from the previous quarter, where it had recorded ₹814 crore. Additionally, net premium income fell by 28%, from ₹2.38 lakh crore in the March quarter to ₹1.72 lakh crore in Q1.

The company's first-year premium was approximately ₹35,390 crore, lower than the ₹48,590 crore in the March quarter but higher than the ₹31,460 crore from the previous year. Renewal premiums stood at about ₹1.05 lakh crore for the quarter, emphasising the company's reliance on these renewals as a key growth element.

The insurer highlighted that the demand for its policies continues to be stable, as illustrated by the 14% year-on-year increase in net premium income. SBI Life anticipates that renewals will continue to be a significant growth driver in the upcoming quarters.

The financial performance underlines the company's strategic focus on renewals, which has proven effective in maintaining steady demand for its policies.

SBI Life Insurance's recent results spotlight its resilience in handling the challenges of a fluctuating market and emphasise its commitment to leveraging renewals for sustained growth.

With these developments, the company is optimistic about its capacity to maintain growth momentum, despite the impact of quarterly fluctuations.

Overall, SBI Life Insurance's quarterly results demonstrate its strategic adaptability and commitment to long-term growth, underpinned by strong renewal premiums.