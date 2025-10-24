SBI Life Q2 earnings: Net profit falls to Rs 494 cr, premium income rises 23% 

SBI Life Insurance Company on October 24 reported a net profit of Rs 494.59 crore for Q2 FY26, down 7% from Rs 529.42 crore in the same quarter last year. The company’s net premium income for the quarter stood at Rs 24,848 crore, marking a 22.60 percent increase over Rs 20,266 crore recorded in Q2 FY25.

First-year premium rose to Rs 5289.46 crore, up 7.60 percent from Rs 4915.67 crore a year earlier. Renewal premium saw a stronger jump, rising 7.60 percent year-on-year to Rs 14,002.83 crore from Rs 11,721.70 crore.

Single premium income rose to Rs 5791.60 crore in Q2 compared to Rs 3776.29 crore in the previous year.

The insurer reported a strong solvency ratio of 1.94 as on September 30, 2025 compared to the regulatory requirement of 1.50 indicating strong financial position of the company.

AuMs rose 10% to Rs 4,81460 crore as on September 30, 2025 against Rs 4,38,950 crore as on September 30, 2024 with debt-equity mix of 60:40. Approximately, 95% of the debt investments are in AAA and Sovereign instruments.