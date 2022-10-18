SBI, NTPC, HDFC Bank, NTPC among top gainers & losers as market ends higher 

The Indian market ended higher for the third straight session on Tuesday led by buying in capital goods, banking and auto stocks amid positive global cues. Sensex climbed 549 points to 58,960 and Nifty gained 175.15 points to 17,486.

Mid-cap and small-cap indices on BSE rose 262 points and 202 points, respectively. Capital goods, banking and auto stocks were the top sectoral gainers with their BSE indices zooming 621 points, 429 points and 430 pts, respectively.

Of 30 Sensex stocks, 25 ended in the green.

Here's a look at top gainers and losers in the market today.

Top Gainers

SBI: The banking stock closed 3.41 per cent higher at Rs 562.45 against the previous close of Rs 543.90 on BSE. It hit an intraday high of Rs 563.40, up 3.59 percent. Market cap of the bank rose to Rs 4.93 lakh crore.

ITC: The large cap stock closed 2.39 per cent higher at Rs 340.25 against the previous close of Rs 332.20 on BSE. It hit an intraday high of Rs 341, up 2.62 percent. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 4.17 lakh crore.

Nestle India: The stock closed 2.38 per cent higher at Rs 19,385 against the previous close of Rs 18,934 on BSE. It hit an intraday high of Rs 19,434, up 2.64 percent. Market cap of the company rose to Rs 1.86 lakh crore.

Bharti Airtel: The telecom stock closed 2.25 per cent higher at Rs 783.25 against the previous close of Rs 766 on BSE. It hit an intraday high of Rs 785.25, up 2.51 percent. Market cap of the telco rose to Rs 4.36 lakh crore.

IndusInd Bank: The banking stock closed 1.95 per cent higher at Rs 1223.20 against the previous close of Rs 1199.85 on BSE. It hit an intraday high of Rs 1,228, up 2.35 per cent. Market cap of the lender rose to Rs 94,022 crore.

Top Losers

HDFC Bank: The banking share ended 0.15 per cent lower at Rs 1444.15 against the previous close of Rs 1446.35 on BSE. The stock hit an intraday low of Rs 1439.80 on BSE today. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 8.04 lakh crore. The stock has fallen after two days of consecutive gain

NTPC: The share ended 0.68 per cent lower at Rs 166.95 against the previous close of Rs 168.10 on BSE. The stock hit an intraday low of Rs 166.40 on BSE today. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 1.61 lakh crore. The stock has fallen after two days of consecutive gain

Tech Mahindra: The IT stock fell 0.24 per cent to Rs 1020 against the previous close of Rs 1022.95 on BSE. The stock hit an intraday low of Rs 1014 on BSE today. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 99,310 crore.

Sun Pharma: The pharma share ended 0.16 per cent lower at Rs 978.30 against the previous close of Rs 979.90 on BSE. The stock hit an intraday low of Rs 973 on BSE today. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 2.34 lakh crore. The stock has fallen after 4 days of consecutive gain.

HDFC: The share ended 0.72 per cent lower at Rs 2331.65 against the previous close of Rs 2,348.65 on BSE. The stock hit an intraday low of Rs 2,322.10 on BSE today. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 4.23 lakh crore. The stock has fallen after two days of consecutive gain.

Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities said, "The benchmark index has moved above the previous consolidation. The momentum indicator RSI is in bullish crossover and rising suggesting a positive momentum in the near term. The trend is expected to remain positive as long as the Nifty sustains above the crucial support of 17,250. On the higher end, a resistance is visible at 17500; again, above 17500, the index may move towards 17700. The immediate support is placed at 17250, below which the index may lose its current trend."

Market breadth was positive with 2,070 stocks ending higher against 1,367 stocks falling on BSE. 128 shares were unchanged.

Market cap of BSE-listed firms rose to Rs 274.53 lakh crore.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers on Monday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 372.03 crore, as per exchange data.

Previous session

The Indian market ended higher for the second straight session on Monday led by buying in Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and recovery in global markets. Sensex climbed 491 points to 58,410 and Nifty gained 126 points to 17,311. Mid-cap and small-cap indices on BSE rose 65 points and 25 points, respectively. Banking and auto shares were the top sectoral gainers with their BSE indices zooming 718 points and 163 pts, respectively.

Global markets

In Europe, Germany's DAX rose 0.9% to 12,765.20 while the CAC 40 in Paris climbed 0.4% to 6,066.73. In London, the FTSE 100 gained 0.6% to 6,961.21. The future for the S&P 500 was up 1.1% while the contract for the Dow industrials added 0.9%.

In Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index surged 1.8% to 16,914.58. The Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.1% to 3,080.96.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index rose 1.4% to 27,156.14 and the Kospi in Seoul climbed 1.4% to 2,249.95. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 advanced 1.7% to 6,779.20. India's Sensex rose 0.8%.

On Monday, the S&P 500 climbed 2.6% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.9%. The Nasdaq added 3.4%, while the Russell 2000 index rose 3.2%.