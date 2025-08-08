SBI Q1 FY26 profit rises 12.5% YoY to Rs 19,160 crore; asset quality improves

State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday reported a 12.48 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in standalone net profit to Rs 19,160 crore for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1 FY26), driven by healthy growth in operating income and improved asset quality, despite a marginal dip in net interest income (NII).

Operating profit for the quarter grew 15.49 per cent YoY to Rs 30,544 crore. Return on assets (ROA) and return on equity (ROE) stood at 1.14 per cent and 19.70 per cent, respectively. NII edged down 0.13 per cent YoY, while the net interest margin (NIM) for the whole bank and domestic operations stood at 2.90 per cent and 3.02 per cent, respectively.

The bank's total advances rose 11.61 per cent YoY to Rs 42.5 lakh crore, with domestic advances up 11.06 per cent and overseas advances surging 14.81 per cent. SME lending registered the sharpest growth at 19.10 per cent, followed by agriculture (12.67 per cent), retail personal loans (12.56 per cent) and corporate advances (5.70 per cent).

Deposits grew 11.66 per cent YoY, while current account and savings account (CASA) deposits increased 8.05 per cent. The CASA ratio stood at 39.36 per cent as of June 30, 2025.

SBI's gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio improved by 38 basis points (bps) YoY to 1.83 per cent, while the net NPA ratio fell 10 bps to 0.47 per cent. The provision coverage ratio (PCR) stood at 74.49 per cent and at 91.71 per cent (including AUCA). Slippages moderated to 0.75 per cent and credit cost remained contained at 0.47 per cent.

The capital adequacy ratio (CAR) was healthy at 14.63 per cent at the end of the quarter. Digital initiatives continued to gain traction, with 66 per cent of new savings accounts opened via SBI's YONO platform in Q1 FY26. The share of alternate channels in total transactions inched up to 98.6 per cent from 98.2 per cent a year earlier.

Meanwhile, SBI shares were last seen trading 0.75 per cent lower at Rs 799.25.