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SBI Q1 results today: Will NIM recover? Key expectations, target prices ahead of earnings

SBI Q1 results today: Will NIM recover? Key expectations, target prices ahead of earnings

MOFSL expects SBI to report a 3.9 per cent YoY drop in net profit at Rs 18,422 crore on 13.1 per cent YoY rise in NII at Rs 46,465 crore. This brokerage expects NIM to come in at 2.84 per cent after a sharp fall in Q4. 

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Aug 7, 2026 12:37 PM IST
SBI Q1 results today: Will NIM recover? Key expectations, target prices ahead of earnings SBI shares have seen a couple of target price updates in August. Haitong International reiterated 'Outperform' with a target price of Rs 1,200 on August 6, while BNP Paribas maintained 'Neutral' with a target of Rs 1,130 on August 5.

State Bank of India (SBI) is likely to report a 13 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net interest income (NII), though profit estimates vary across brokerages. Provisions and slippages are expected to increase sequentially, analysts said. Net interest margin (NIM) for the PSU lender is not expected to recover from the weak Q4 print.

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Systematix expects the state-run lender to report 13.3 per cent growth in net profit at Rs 21,713 crore 11.8 per cent rise in NII at Rs 45,938 crore. Provisions for the quarter are seen at Rs 3,678 crore, up 28.1 per cent quarter-on-quarter(QoQ) but down 22.7 per cent from YoY levels. Sequentially, advances growth could be in line with industry growth.

"The CoF and YoA are expected to remain stable and hence NIM are expected to be broadly stable. Sequentially, fee income is expected to be lower due to seasonality while the treasury income is expected to remain flat. Total opex is expected to be lower sequentially led by lower other opex. Slippages are expected to marginally increase sequentially. Further, provisions are expected to be higher sequentially leading to higher credit costs," the brokerage said.

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MOFSL expects SBI to report a 3.9 per cent YoY drop in net profit at Rs 18,422 crore on 13.1 per cent YoY rise in NII at Rs 46,465 crore. This brokerage expects NIM to come in at 2.84 per cent after a sharp fall in Q4  amid TD repricing, offset by improvement in corporate spreads. This brokerage sees asset quality ratios to witness improvement.

Kotak Institutional Equities sees profit for SBI falling 10.4 per cent YoY to Rs 17,160 crore on 10 per cent rise in NII at Rs 45,197 crore.

"We expect operating profit to decline 6 per cent YoY led by lower income growth. We are building in 10 per cent YoY NII growth despite 17 per cent YoY loan growth due to higher cost of funds. We do not see a recovery in NIM in 1QFY27. We are building in slower fee income growth. We expect slippages at 1.1 per cent of loans but no fresh concerns are likely in any portfolio for the bank," it said.

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SBI target prices

Ahead of its earnings, SBI shares have seen a couple of target price updates in August. Haitong International reiterated 'Outperform' with a target price of Rs 1,200 on August 6, while BNP Paribas maintained 'Neutral' with a target of Rs 1,130 on August 5. Investec has a target price of Rs 1,180 on SBI. Nomura has a 'Neutral' rating and a target of Rs 1,140, while IIFL and Ambit Capital have target prices of Rs 1,150 each.

The Bloomberg consensus target on the stock at Rs 1,207 implied 11 per cent potential upside ahead.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Aug 7, 2026 12:37 PM IST
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