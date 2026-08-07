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SBI Q1 results: Why PSU bank stock rallied 4% as net profit rises 10%; key highlights

SBI Q1 results: Why PSU bank stock rallied 4% as net profit rises 10%; key highlights

SBI, which was trading flat ahead of earnings, soared 3.6 per cent to hit a high of Rs 1,124.40 on BSE. With this, the stock has delivered a return of 7.6 per cent in the past one month against Sensex's flat return. 

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Aug 7, 2026 2:47 PM IST
SBI Q1 results: Why PSU bank stock rallied 4% as net profit rises 10%; key highlightsSBI said its net interest (NIM) improved 17 basis points to 3.01 per cent in the June quarter compared with 2.93 per cent in the March quarter. Analysts were expecting a marginal fall or stable margin sequentially.

State Bank of India shares rallied 4 per cent in Friday's trade after the country's largest lender reported better-than-expected June quarter results. The largest PSU bank said its net profit for the June quarter grew 10.23 per cent at Rs 21,121 crore. Many brokerages had anticipated a fall in Q1 net profit. SBI said its net interest income (NII) grew 14.88 per cent to Rs 46,992 crore. It beat analyst growth estimate of 13 per cent.

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Credit cost stood at 0.27 per cent against 0.47 per cent in the year-ago quarter.

SBI said its net interest (NIM) improved 17 basis points to 3.01 per cent in the June quarter compared with 2.93 per cent in the March quarter. Analysts were expecting a marginal fall or stable margin sequentially.

Following the results, the SBI stock, which was trading flat ahead of earnings, soared 3.6 per cent to hit a high of Rs 1,124.40 on BSE. With this, the stock has delivered a return of 7.6 per cent in the past one month against Sensex's flat return.

Total provisions for the quarter came in at Rs 12,408 crore against Rs 8,020 crore in March and 11,384 crore in the same quarter last year. SBI said its gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio improved 36 basis points (bps) YoY to 1.47 per cent, while the net NPA ratio improved 9 bps YoY to 0.38 per cent. The provision coverage ratio (PCR) stood at 74.20 per cent, while PCR, including AUCA, was 91.82 per cent. The slippage ratio for Q1FY27 improved 18 bps YoY to 0.57 per cent, while the credit cost stood at 0.27 per cent.

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SBI said its return on asset (ROA) and return on equity (ROE) stood at 1.11 per cent and 17.87 per cent, respectively.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Aug 7, 2026 2:38 PM IST
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