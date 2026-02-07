SBI Q3 Results: Profit jumps 24% to Rs 21,028 crore; asset quality improves

State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest lender, on Saturday reported a standalone

net profit of Rs 21,028.15 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025, a growth of 24.49 per cent compared to the net profit of Rs 16,891.44 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

SBI’s Net Interest Income (NII) rose 9.04 per cent to Rs 45,190 crore in Q3 FY26, up from Rs 41,446 crore in the same period last year. The Domestic Net Interest Margin (NIM) for the quarter stood at 3.12 per cent, as per the exchange filing.

The Gross Non-Performing Assets (NPA) ratio declined to 1.57 per cent as of December 31, 2025, an improvement from 1.73 per cent reported in the previous quarter. Similarly, the Net NPA ratio fell to 0.39 per cent in Q3 FY26, compared to 0.42 per cent in the September quarter.

Provisions (other than tax) and contingencies for the quarter stood at Rs 4,506.92 crore, lower than the Rs 5,400.12 crore set aside in the preceding September quarter. However, on a year-on-year basis, provisions rose from the Rs 911.06 crore recorded in Q3 of the last fiscal.

The bank's gross advances grew by 15.14 per cent year-on-year to Rs 46,83,508 crore. This credit growth was broad-based, with SME advances crossing the Rs 6 lakh crore mark and growing by 21.02 per cent. Retail personal advances also saw a uptick of 14.95 per cent year-on-year. Total deposits of the bank grew by 9.02 per cent to Rs 57,01,309 crore.

According to the investor presentation, the bank's capital adequacy Rratio (CAR) stood at 14.04 per cent at the end of the December quarter. The bank also maintained a Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) of 75.54 per cent.