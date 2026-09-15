Another factor, which may have affected sentiment in the stock is that costs on FCNR(B) deposits are likely to surge 15-20 basis points for Indian banks, over and above the interest cost committed to depositors, according to a Business Standard report.

The lenders will have to separately hedge the dollar liability arising from interest payments on these deposits. The cost of hedging this currency exposure is influenced by forward premium levels and the interest rate differential between the two currencies.

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Meanwhile, SBI shares fell to a three-month low of Rs 979.90 in the current session. Market cap of the lender fell to Rs 9.04 lakh crore. SBI shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Virat Jagad, Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza Portfolio said, "SBI remains in a weak trend, trading below all major EMAs with declining RSI and continued selling pressure. The stock has broken key support around Rs 1,000, weakening the setup further. Avoid fresh buying; existing positions can be exited below Rs 1,000, with downside risk toward Rs 950–925."

Meanwhile, brokerage Axis Securities has a price target of Rs 1280 on the SBI stock. While maintaining its 'buy' recommendation, Axis said the lender remains well-positioned to capitalise on India's accelerating economic growth through its dominant franchise, improving operational efficiency, strong capital position, and increasing participation in emerging sectors such as renewable energy, data centres, and semiconductors.

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According to the brokerage, the stock enters FY27 from a position of considerable strength, backed by healthy capitalisation, strong asset quality, robust growth momentum, and a growing presence in emerging sectors. Axis expects the bank to deliver Credit/Deposit/NII/Earnings CAGR of 14%/11%/15%/9%, respectively, over FY26-28E while consistently maintaining RoA at around 1%.