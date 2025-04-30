SBI shares in focus ahead of fundraising proposal, Q4 earnings 

Shares of State Bank of India (SBI) are in news today after the lender said its board would consider the proposal for raising equity during FY26 on May 3. In the previous session, SBI stock closed 0.72% lower at Rs 811.75 on BSE. Market cap of the bank stood at Rs 7.24 lakh crore. Total 6.99 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 57.27 crore on BSE.

Advertisement

The scrip is trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone, signals its relative strength index (RSI) which is at 61.4. SBI stock has a one-year beta of 1.4, indicating very high volatility during the period.

SBI shares are trading higher than the 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day, 200 day moving averages.

The state run lender will also announce its Q4 and fiscal earnings on May 3.

"Board of Directors of the Bank is scheduled on Saturday, 3 rd May 2025 at Mumbai, inter-alia, to consider the financial results of the Bank for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2025. 2. In continuation of the referred letter, we inform that the following agenda may also be considered in the said meeting: To discuss and approve the proposal for raising equity during FY 26 by way of Follow-on Public offer (FPO)/Rights issue/Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) and any other mode or combination of these, as may be decided at the opportune time or as may be approved by GoI/ RBI," said the bank on Tuesday.