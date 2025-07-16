SBI shares rise as board approves raising Rs 20,000 crore, check details

Shares of State Bank of India (SBI) rose in the afternoon session on Wednesday after board of the bank approved raising of Rs 20,000 crore to domestic investors.

SBI stock rose 2% to Rs 833.90 against the previous close of Rs 816.75 on BSE Market cap of the bank climbed to Rs 7.41 lakh crore. Total 10.13 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 83.74 crore on BSE.

The scrip is trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone, signals its relative strength index (RSI) which is at 58.2. SBI stock has a one-year beta of 1.1, indicating very high volatility during the period.

The funds will be raised in rupees via issue of Basel III compliant additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 Bonds.

"Central Board of the Bank in its meeting held today i.e. 16.07.2025, inter alia, accorded approval for raising funds in INR by issue of Basel III compliant Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 Bonds, up to an amount of Rs 20,000 crores (Rupees Twenty Thousand Crores only) to domestic investors during FY26, subject to GOI approval wherever required," said the bank in a communication to bourses.