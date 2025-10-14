SBI shares trading near 52-week high, can they cross Rs 1,000 mark?

Shares of State Bank Of India (SBI) are trading at their 52-week high with the banking stock gaining 10% this year. The stock has clocked positive returns in short and long durations. SBI stock hit a high of Rs 888.05 in the previous session. On BSE, the stock was trading at Rs 884.50 in the current session. On NSE, the stock hit a high of Rs 884.15 today. Market cap of the lender rose to Rs 8.08 lakh crore on NSE.

Total 2.67 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 23.48 crore on BSE.

The scrip is trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone, signals its relative strength index (RSI) of 66.6. SBI stock has a one-year beta of 1, indicating average volatility during the period.

SBI shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

The stock has risen 10.52% in 2025 and gained 52% in two years.

Axis Direct is bullish on the banking stock. The brokerage has a price target of Rs 940-Rs 1035 levels on the banking stock.

"On the monthly chart, SBI is trending up within the “up-sloping channel”, indicating a sustained strong uptrend. The stock has broken out above a downward-sloping trendline at the Rs 833 level on a closing basis, signalling a potential resumption of the primary uptrend. This breakout was accompanied by rising volumes, which specify the increased participation. The monthly RSI is also showing a clear shift towards bullish momentum, as it continues to hold above its reference line, further reinforcing the positive outlook," said Axis Direct.

Emkay Global Financial Services has a buy call on the banking stock with an unchanged price target of Rs 975 per share.

"Margins could correct a bit in Q2 albeit improve in H2, benefiting from the CRR/deposit rate cut and the recent capital raising with exit NIM at 3 per cent," said analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services.

Axis Securities also has a 'Buy' rating on SBI stock with an SOTP-based target price of Rs 1,025 per share.



"SBI remains well-poised to sustain its growth momentum, supported by its comfortable loan-to-deposit ratio (LDR), providing it with leverage to accelerate credit growth. While near-term pressures are expected to be visible on NIMs, benefit from deposit rate cuts, which will reflect in cost of funds from H2 onwards, should support NIM recovery," it said.