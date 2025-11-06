SBI stock at record high: Lender joins $100-billion market cap club post Q2 earnings

Country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has achieved a significant milestone, becoming the country’s latest entrant to the $100 billion market capitalisation club following robust performance in the September quarter. The surge in market cap came as the bank’s total business surpassed the ₹100 trillion mark, reflecting advances of ₹44.20 lakh crore and deposits of ₹55.92 lakh crore as of September 2025. This development follows strong credit growth and a boost from festive season retail spending, which enabled SBI to outperform market expectations during the period.

SBI stock hit a record high of Rs 971.15 on Thursday against the previous close of Rs 957.05. Market cap of the lender rose to Rs 8.84 lakh crore. Total 5.77 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 56.88 crore on BSE.

The scrip is trading in the overbought zone, signals its relative strength index (RSI) of 79.7. SBI stock has a one-year beta of 1, indicating average volatility during the period.

SBI’s latest quarterly report shows a 3% year-on-year increase in net interest income to ₹42,985 crore, exceeding estimates. Net profit for the quarter stood at ₹20,160 crore, up 10% from the previous year, further supported by a one-off gain of ₹4,593 crore from the sale of its stake in YES Bank. Since the beginning of 2025, SBI shares have risen more than 20%, outpacing the Nifty50’s gain of under 9% and the Nifty Bank index’s 14%.

Among listed Indian corporations, only Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, Tata Consultancy Services, and ICICI Bank currently share the $100 billion-plus valuation, with SBI joining as the sixth. Notably, three of these six are banks, highlighting the financial sector’s growing influence in India’s market landscape.