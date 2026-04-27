SBI, Tata Consumer, BEL Ratnamani Metals: Stocks to buy —  price target, stop loss & more

Indian equity benchmark indices settled sharply lower on Friday on the back of weak global and domestic global cues including West Asia concerns, stalled US-Iran talks, weaker Indian rupee and persistent FII outflows. The BSE Sensex tanked 999.79 points, or 1.29 per cent, to close at 76,664.21, while NSE's Nifty50 plunged 275.10 points, or 1.14 per cent, to end at 23,897.95.

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Select buzzing stocks including State Bank of India (SBI), Tata Consumer Products Ltd, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd and Bharat Electronics are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what a host of brokerage firms have to say on them ahead of Monday's trading session:



Tata Consumer Products | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,285-1,290 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,085

Tata Consumer on the daily chart is displaying a strong reversal setup, marked by a well-defined 'V-shaped' recovery from lower levels, indicating sharp demand resurgence. The stock has now approached a key horizontal resistance zone near Rs 1,170–1,180, which has historically acted as a supply barrier. The recent up move is supported by sustained higher highs and higher lows, reflecting improving price structure. The stock has also reclaimed its key moving average, reinforcing bullish undertones. A decisive breakout above Rs 1,180 could trigger fresh momentum towards Rs 1,260–1,275 levels. Therefore, one can accumulate a stock in range of 1160-1175 levels with the expected upside of Rs 1,285-1,290 levels with stop loss BELow Rs 1,085 levels.

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Recommended by: SMC Global Securities



Bharat Electronics | Buy | Target Price: Rs 495 | Stop Loss: Rs 425

Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) is in structural up trend forming higher high and higher low in all time frame signaling strength and continuation of the uptrend. On the smaller time frame, the stock is at the cusp of generating a breakout above the bullish flag like formation as post a sharp up move in the first 3 weeks of April the stock went into a consolidation phase in the last four sessions . It is seen resuming up move and is at the cusp of generating a breakout above the bullish Flag formation highlighting continuation of the up move and offers fresh entry opportunity. The stock may extend the up move and head towards Rs 495 levels in the coming months being the confluence of the 123.6 per cent external retracement of the previous decline Rs 473-400 and the upper band of the rising channel of the last 8 months. It has immediate support at Rs 420-430 levels being the confluence of the 50 days EMA and the 61.8 per cent retracement of the recent up move. On the momentum front, the daily MACD is in an up trend and sustaining above its nine periods average thus validates positive bias in the stock .

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Recommended by: Bajaj Broking



Ratnamani Metals & Tubes | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,575-2,580 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,300

Ratnamani Metals on the daily chart is exhibiting a strong base formation followed by an ascending triangle breakout, signaling a shift from consolidation to an emerging uptrend. The stock has been forming higher lows along a rising trend line while repeatedly testing a horizontal resistance zone near Rs 2,550–2,600. The recent breakout above this supply zone, backed by strong price action, indicates renewed buying interest. Importantly, the stock has also reclaimed the 200 days exponential moving average on daily charts. Momentum indicators such as RSI are trending higher, while MACD shows a positive crossover, supporting the continuation of the up move. Therefore, one can accumulate a stock on dips in range of Rs 2,575-2,580 levels for the expected upside of Rs 2,890-2,900 levels with stop loss below Rs 2,300 levels.

Recommended by: SMC Global Securities



State Bank of India | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1220 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,050

SBI is forming an inverse head & shoulders pattern on daily charts, indicating a bullish reversal. The neckline is placed near Rs 1,100–1,110, and a sustained breakout above this zone can trigger upside momentum. Price structure shows higher lows, reflecting steady accumulation. MACD has given a bullish crossover, supporting trend strength. RSI is moving above 50, indicating improving momentum without overbought conditions. Above Rs 1,110, the stock can move towards Rs 1,220 as per pattern projection. Maintain stop loss at Rs 1,050 (closing basis) to protect downside risk.

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Recommended by: SMIFS